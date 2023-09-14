Parma's Upper Ridgewood Catch Basin to be completed end of September; fencing not going anywhere until spring

PARMA, Ohio — News 5 continues to follow through on the stories that are impacting you and your community. When others leave, we return to see if change has actually been made.

Last summer, we told you all about the controversial Upper Ridgewood Catch Basin project.

After years of flooding and property damage in Parma, city leaders agreed to dredge Ridgewood Lake. They drained the community staple, but not without some pushback from nearby residents.

Mike Holden A closer look at Parma's ongoing Upper Ridgewood Catch Basin project.

People have been watching and waiting—wondering about the status of the project near the former Parmatown Mall.

Signage is still posted up in the area.

News 5 can officially confirm the project will be completed at the end of September. However, the green fencing surrounding the lake will be up well into the springtime.

Residents say it's been a frustrating, drawn-out process, but city officials and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District say it will be worth the wait.

"Doesn't look that great. Kinda ruins the whole park. Park has almost no activity right now," Life-long Parma resident Alexander Simic said.

Simic said what's transpired steps away from his beloved home now almost feels surreal.

"It's really upsetting to see them change the most important part of the city," Simic said.

When we first introduced you to Simic back in August of 2022, he was fighting to save Ridgewood Lake. He even had signage hanging from the front window of his home. He loved and lived for the view.

News 5 Signs in a Parma resident's home opposing the plan back in August of 2022.

Now, when he walks out of his Roycroft Drive place, he's greeted with the sights and sounds of "a bunch of construction equipment. Noises. Loud noises in the morning waking you up early," Simic said.

News 5 followed through to track the progress of the project.

Green mesh fencing has surrounded the entire empty lake and future upper Ridgewood Catch Basin since around this time last year.

Our News 5 cameras captured crews in action—moving dirt around with a large backhoe and digging up the muddy area. Water could be seen running from a large sediment bag on the street, as well as multiple hoses on the work site.

"I wish they took a different route," Simic said.

Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District's Business Strategy Program Manager and spokesperson Jenn Elting said the $3.3 million project is vital and will improve overall infrastructure. She said it comes at a critical time following years of flooding and property damage to homes in the area.

"Before we even started this project, the basin would only hold a one-year storm event. When the big project is complete, it will be able to hold a five-year storm event," Elting said.

The Sewer District previously told News 5 it would be able to hold back about four million gallons more than what was previously held in the basin.

Elting said construction is ongoing, but they are on target to complete it by the end of September of this year.

This includes concrete work.

And while some people in the neighborhood aren't exactly thrilled with the project, the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District previously told News 5 that once all is said and done, flooding will be substantially reduced in the area.

Renderings show the end product will feature a walking trail, signage and several trees and landscaping. A stream will be present as well.

NEORSD Rendering of what the city plans for Ridgewood Lake to eventually look like.

However, in order to make that happen, Elting said the green fencing has to stick around a bit longer, likely into late Spring, to protect the landscaping and park aesthetic from the active wildlife.

"We expect the project to be open and accessible, and everyone can see the plantings next spring when the fencing goes down. We just want to make sure that the deer stay away from the greenery, and we can give those plants the best chance for establishment," Elting said.

Although Simic said he's no longer fighting to save the lake, he said he is finding some degree of hope in the future.

"I'm optimistic. I hope it's gonna look like that, and if it does look like that, It'd be a great place to hang out," Simic said.

City of Parma Mayor Tim Degeeter also weighed in on the project.

He told News 5:

The Service Department, Engineering Department, City Council and I appreciate NEORSD’s investment in Parma to construct additional stormwater capacity while also enhancing our park. The basin when completed will feature native plants, benches and a walking path. The city is also partnering with Cuyahoga County Public Library to include a permanent walking storyboard. We are looking forward to next spring when the basin will open to the public, and construction will begin at the second NEORSD basin project at our Veterans Memorial Park.

