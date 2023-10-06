Plan approved to bring Meijer to Geauga Lake property

BAINBRIDGE TWP, Ohio — News 5 is following through with progress on a development design at the former Geauga Lake property.

It deals with the proposed Geauga Lake District site, where developers have been working to add residential and retail ventures.

Bainbridge Township officials told News 5 that the Michigan-based supercenter chain, Meijer, has purchased a portion of the former Geauga Lake property.

While there isn’t a build or opening date in sight just yet, Jeff Markley told News 5’s Remi Murrey the township is optimistic the store will open in the spring of 2025 or 2026.

“Our plan was approved. Their site plan was approved, so that has likely triggered the closing and dollar amount; I don’t have any confirmation on the dollar amount at all,” Markley said.

The old amusement park closed its doors in 2007. Then in 2016, Wildwater Kingdom Water Park came to an end too.

For people like Jim Fitzgerald, an Aurora Shores resident, said it’s been bittersweet ever since things shut down.

“We used to be able to hear the seals from our front yard,” Fitzgerald said. “But it’s been an eyesore for a long time.”

That’s why Fitzgerald said he’s happy life will soon be restored.

“We would like to see something happen to it. We would like something that would enhance our community and improve the services that we have,” Fitzgerald said.

News 5 did a comprehensive look at everything in the works for Geauga Lakeback in 2022.

We learned Industrial Commercial Properties bought a significant portion of the Geauga Lake property in 2020 and eventually announced plans for the 377-acre site to be known as Geauga Lake District.

At the time, the developer told News 5 this would include residential and retail ventures, like the confirmed Menard’s Home Improvement Store and now Meijer.

“You’ve got these big box stores, the Menard’s and the Meijer, so that compliments what’s already there,” Markley said. “You’re creating kind of a shopping destination.”

Markley said work must still be done to process construction documents and obtain a zoning permit.

Once that happens, developers will head to the Township’s building department for final approval of their construction drawing.

“It’s a Renaissance of the area, and we just have to keep working on our end to push for some nostalgic components,” Markley said.