Recovery housing for mothers garners support in Columbia Station

COLUMBIA STATION, Ohio — Community support is bolstering progress on a new resource for mothers recovering from addiction.

A pair of charities are contributing $100,000 to Trinity House in Columbia Township.

In September, News 5 reported The Road to Hope, Inc. was converting a former nursing home into supportive housing for women in recovery.

Trinity House will offer more than 100 beds to women and space for their children so families can remain intact during the transition from early treatment to long-term recovery. Road to Hope operates a similar facility in Vermilion, with space for 38 women and children.

Kelsey Mejia credits the program for turning her life around.

“I try not to forget where I came from. And the holidays, especially around Christmas, is a big thing for me because come Friday I will have – God willing – four years sober,” she told News 5 Monday.

The mother of five said previous holidays were less joyful while she struggled with the throes of addiction.

“My heat got shut off and I had burnt every bridge that I had asking other people for help. No one was willing to give me money because they didn’t trust me and I can’t even blame them. That’s the situation I put myself in,” she said.

When she finally felt ready to enter detox, she was more than eight months pregnant with her youngest son. Children’s Services suspended custody of her four older children. Eventually, Road to Hope helped the family reunite and gave Mejia a home.

“They had everything there for me to welcome in a newborn, to bring in my other kids slowly. They’ve just been a humongous blessing,” she said.

Research from the National Institute on Drug Abuse finds women often have a shorter history of substance abuse than men but enter treatment with more severe medical, behavioral, psychological, and social challenges. Other studies suggest mothers struggling with addiction are reluctant to seek help because they fear losing custody of their children.

“It’s a huge thing to be able to keep mom and the kids together or even having the opportunity for them to reunify if that was not the case during their addiction coming in,” said Road to Hope executive director Jeffrey Kamms.

He explained Road to Hope’s Vermilion facility offers space for about 38 women and children. It is currently the only resource in Lorain County for mothers to live with their children while receiving recovery support. Kamms estimated it meets just 18% of the demand in the county. Trinity House will significantly increase the organization’s capacity for women and children.

“It’s going to be a huge impact for the county. It’s going to be a need that’s long overdue being met,” said Road to Hope executive director Jeffrey Kamms.

Medina County currently has no such resource. Kamms said the new facility, located near the border of Lorain, Medina and Cuyahoga counties, will provide more options for women across Northeast Ohio.

It’s an opportunity the local community has embraced.

“With money and influence we can build a community that people want to move to, especially for education and taking care of its citizens,” said Fred Ode, the founder and board president of the Ode Family Foundation.

The philanthropic arm of the Ode Family Companies announced a $100,000 joint donation with the Columbia Community Foundation. It’s the largest gift in the Columbia Community Foundation's history.

“It’s life-changing for the mother, for the children and for their future generations. You just have no idea what that impact is going to have,” said Jason Friscone, a board member for the organization.

Mejia agreed and looks forward to Trinity House helping other families overcome addiction.

“Women need this. Road to Hope saved my life. And I know there are mothers out there that feel hopeless and helpless with their kids. It’s a safe place for them and I’m just so grateful,” she said.

Trinity House's construction is on schedule for an October ribbon cutting. Kamms expects demand to fill the facility’s beds by the end of 2025.

If you’d like to learn more about Road to Hope’s mission, you can click on this link. If you’re interested in donating or becoming a sponsor, call 440-309-4284 or email the organization at gaster@rthohio.com.