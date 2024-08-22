Robotic street painter takes over Downtown Cleveland, saving the city manpower and cash

A project that began as a simple idea to save cities money and protect workers has officially been implemented in Cleveland.

What started in a Cleveland Heights Transportation Advisory Committee meeting has now become a reality.

In January 2022, Case Western Reserve University engineering professor Wyatt Newman revealed that the initial idea for a road-painting robot stemmed from a conversation about the high costs associated with traditional road marking.

Road-painting robot created in Northeast Ohio could save lives

RELATED: Road-painting robot created in Northeast Ohio could save lives

“They ended up abandoning a really attractive plan because of the cost of the road painting,” Newman said, recalling how a friend from the committee had reached out to him with a question: “Where are the robots that do this?”

When Newman and his business partner Sam Bell realized such a robot didn’t exist, they decided to create one themselves. What began as an effort to cut costs quickly evolved into a mission to enhance safety.

Newman and his co-founder realized that workers risk their lives daily painting roads with stencils—an outdated practice that has changed little over the past century.

"You can see photographs of road crews 100 years ago using stencils," Newman said.

The co-founders spent a year refining their concept before building their first robot three years ago.

However, the early prototype was rudimentary. Newman humorously described it as "pretty much kite string and chewing gum."

To bring the project to life, they partnered with QT Equipment in Akron, who agreed to help install the massive robot on the back of a truck.

The new technology, named Stella, marked a significant milestone when it became ready for its first production model rollout in April 2022.

Stella allows workers to remain safely inside the truck while the robot handles the road painting, offering a much-needed upgrade to the process.

Beta testing began in the spring, with Newman noting, “As far as putting a one-ton robot on the back of a Ford truck, we appear to be the first to have done that."

Fast forward to today, and this innovative technology has officially been deployed in Downtown Cleveland's Public Square.

The Road Printz Robotic Pavement Marking System, developed by Newman and his team, is currently repainting crosswalks—tasks that traditionally require a team of three workers, a driver, and a truck full of stencils.

Wyatt Newman, co-founder of the system, expressed his excitement about the project: “Oh, we’re so excited to be in Public Square. It’s a big show for us. Very visible.”

The robot is more than just a cost-saving measure.

By keeping workers off busy roads, it significantly reduces the risk of accidents.

"We don’t have to have people in the road doing this painting. So it’s much safer to be inside the truck," Newman said.

Rick Francis, head of engineering for the City of Cleveland, has experienced the benefits firsthand.

He described the new process as simpler and more efficient: “It’s easier. All I have to do is get in the truck. I don’t have to load it up or place stencils on it. I don’t have to measure where the markings go. I can visually see my markings from the truck.”

The Road Printz system is faster than a traditional three-person crew and more consistent and cost-effective.

This technology offers a solution as cities nationwide struggle to fill vacant positions.

"We have to demonstrate that it can pay for itself. Many cities have invited us because they’re struggling to fill vacant positions," Newman said.

While Cleveland’s Public Square marks the first official use of this technology, Newman and his team hope it will catch on quickly in other cities.

Francis is optimistic about its future: “It’s a good innovation, and I hope it catches on.”

As sales of the machine are expected to begin this year, Newman and his team are looking forward to expanding its use.

The ability to complete road-painting jobs with minimal equipment and enhanced safety is a game changer for municipalities across the country.