Several dozen families now raising concerns over discrimination, bullying in Geneva Area Schools

GENEVA, Ohio — A group of Ashtabula County families is raising concerns about discrimination and bullying in Geneva Area Schools.

Wednesday night, several dozen parents, grandparents and students joined a meeting with the Ohio NAACP and the organization’s local Ashtabula branch. They’re both investigating claims about racially fueled threats, bullying and treatment of students in the district.

“It’s disgusting that they have to go to school every day and be reminded of the color of their skin. Why can’t they just go get an education like everybody else?” said Stefanie Hamilton, the mother of a middle and high school student in Geneva.

Hamilton was among the first parents to reach out to the NAACP Ashtabula branch to file a complaint against the district.

“Every day, they deal with racial slurs. They pull their hair. They want to know why they have nappy hair. They call them ‘monkey,’ among other things, and they get death threats,” she explained.

She shared several screenshots of messages she said her 12-year-old daughter has been receiving from other students. Many of the messages include racist language and threats of violence. One said, “I will kill every [racial slur] in the school.”

“It’s heartbreaking, and it kills me,” Hamilton said.

Other parents voiced similar concerns at Wednesday’s meeting. NAACP Ashtabula branch president Liz Penna estimates the organization has fielded complaints from around 34 families in the district. The number has nearly tripled in the past week.

“You get more done when there’s more people. And these parents are very concerned, and they’re very passionate about their children and what’s happening,” Penna said.

She explained the district has not been responsive to her attempts to address the school board. Some of the parents told News 5 they felt their concerns were not being taken seriously.

For its part, the district said it has launched its own investigation. News 5 reached out for comment late Wednesday afternoon and hasn’t heard back as of late Wednesday evening. Last week, Superintendent Dr. Terri Hrina-Treharn provided the following statement:

"The district takes all allegations seriously and conducts a thorough investigation. We apply our policies and procedures and comply with those standards. When threats are made, they are swiftly investigated in conjunction with local law enforcement as school safety is our number one priority. Any student(s) found to have made the threat are then disciplined. Currently, the district is conducting our own internal investigation regarding racial allegations."

Several parents of white students also attended Wednesday’s meeting. Some believe bullying and misbehavior, in general, are not being taken seriously.

“They need [to be] dealt with. You can’t keep sweeping this stuff under the rug,” said Mary Jo Tuttle, the grandmother of a 7-year-old student.

She said her granddaughter and others has been assaulted by one student and believes the district has not taken appropriate action.

Those at the meeting also discussed ways they hope the district improves. Some called for more consequences for students who misbehave and bully. Others believe the district should hire more teachers and staff of color so students of color feel comfortable raising their concerns.

The NAACP also said cultural competency training should be implemented for students and staff. Penna believes the district is fostering a hostile learning environment.

“They don’t feel like they belong,” she said. “When you’re in that sort of situation, you’re not learning because you’re always wondering what’s going to happen next; ‘Who’s going to say the next thing?’ ‘Am I going to get in a fight?’ So it’s hard for them to be comfortable, and they’re not even comfortable in their own skin.”

The NAACP and Ohio Civil Rights Commission are both investigating the claims against the district. Penna plans to bring feedback from the Wednesday meeting to the school board and hopes they’ll address the concerns.

She explained litigation is a possibility if appropriate action is not taken, but she said it would be a last resort.