'She was the sunshine in my life:' Mother speaks out after daughter killed in crash

News 5 Anchor Rob Powers sat down with the mother of a 7-year-old girl who was killed when the vehicle she was in crashed into a pole on Cleveland's West Side.

Dai’Nyla Wray, 7, was inside an SUV Sunday morning when it crashed into a pole on Denison Avenue near West 58th Street.

Fifteen people, including 11 children, were in that vehicle.

Wray's mother, Rayauna Caradine, was also inside the vehicle at the time of the crash and was injured.

"My baby, she was just so delightful. She was the sunshine in everybody's life," Caradine said. "She wanted to be a dancer. My baby taught herself everything."

Caradine and the parents of the other injured children have been asking for the driver to turn himself in.

The identity of the driver has not been released.