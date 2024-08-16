Shining bright: Garfield Heights church gets major upgrade weeks before return of open gym basketball

GARFIELD HEIGHTS — St. John Lutheran Church has been a haven for students looking to shoot hoops and make friends for the past 20 years.

In May, I was at the church as young men showed up for playing time as part of the church's Thursday night open gym basketball program.

Watch News 5's original report from May 28

This gym at St. John Lutheran Church has been a blessing to Garfield Hts. Now it needs an assist.

At that time, high school student Richard Elamin spoke about the program's importance.

"There's not a rec center around here, so it's just somewhere to hoop (and) have fun," Elamin said.

Karen Dutton oversees the program.

"Where we try to help keep them on the right track," Dutton said. "Where they can have fun and be kids without having a lot of pressure hanging over them. Yeah, we have rules, and we have expectations, but we try not to pressure them. And we want them to have fun and be safe."

While kids sink shots, old gym lighting has missed the mark. About half of the gym's fluorescent lights weren't working.

"You were telling me it got pretty dark in here, especially in winter?" I asked Dutton.

She said, "It was like candle light in here some nights."

After my original story, Dutton said financial donations came in from across the area.

"We got gifts in the mail. We got phone calls… people I don't know that saw the story and encouraged us to keep going," Dutton said.

I promised to follow through to update the church's quest for light.

Thursday, Dutton showed off the new and improved gym as she walked over to the circuit breaker and flipped switches, illuminating the gym.

"So that's what the gym looks like with all the lights on," Dutton said. "It just totally changed what it looks like. It's so inviting now."

Bob Blaha, owner of R&E Electric out of Sagamore Hills, helped to make it all happen.

"I feel that I'm contributing something to the community. I'm getting to the point where I'm going to be able to retire pretty soon. I'm up in a year, so I want to give something back," Blaha said. "The church has always been a good place for people to come and heal and and unite. So I thought that this would be a good thing for me to do."

A friend told Blaha about the church's need, and he connected with Dutton, who explained some of the obstacles to fundraising.

"And then I'm thinking, you know, it's getting at a time where school's going to start again. I have to do this job before school starts," Blaha said.

Installation took about six days and recently wrapped up.

"These are the newest state of the art LED lights. They're dimmable, which makes it nice when you have special events," Blaha said.

The new lights will also help the church save on its electricity bill.

"They're about one-fifth the cost," Blaha said.

But Blaha did more than just the work. He donated about $10,000 worth of materials and labor to the project, cutting costs by a third.

"I tell you… I got some really good workers, so they contributed a lot," Blaha said.

Dutton said the church made a down payment and now has a balance left to pay of between $8,000 and $9,000.

Dutton said she's appreciative of all the donors and R&B Electric.

"I think the people in Garfield heights and surrounding communities do want to have the best for the kids," Dutton said. "I just can't wait until the kids see it."

Dondre Washington is one of the first. He stopped by the church to visit Dutton as I conducted interviews.

"I remember every little spot, my hot spots on the court, all of that," Washington said.

He's now 27 years old but reminded about using the church gym during his middle and high school years.

"A lot brighter in here?" I asked Washington.

He responded, "Yes. That's the first thing I seen when I came in."

Washington said he's thankful people still care about youth.

"Had it not been for like an open gym space here at the church, what do you think might have happened to you, or maybe some of your other friends and those in the community?" I asked Washington. "I mean probably would have led me down a bad path. We just come here and try to stay out of trouble the best way we can, because you know how it is out there."

Dutton hopes the improved gym will encourage more youth to visit.

"I think maybe that might just happen," Dutton said. "You know word of mouth, they'll say, 'you should see the church gym this year.'"

Fundraising continues, and a new season of the open gym basketball program begins Sept. 5.

Parents must complete a registration form with the church at 11333 Granger Rd.

Pre-registration is taking place Sept. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Open gym basketball takes place on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for 4th to 8th graders and from 7:30 to 9 p.m. for 9th to 12th graders.