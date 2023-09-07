St. Anthony of Padua to reopen after fire

PARMA, Ohio — In Feb. of 2022, someone broke into St. Anthony of Padua in Parma and set fire to the basement.

The school has been closed ever since.

But on Thursday, students will finally get to head back to school after a year and a half.

The Parma Fire and Police Departments will be at the school to welcome students back into the building for the grand re-opening.

You can watch the welcome-back celebration around 7:15 a.m. in the player below:

News 5 livestream event

The school serves students from kindergarten to eighth grade.

Since the fire, students have been going to class five miles away at St. Bridget School.

The fire-ravaged school suffered more than $1 million in damage related to the fire and crews have been making repairs and upgrades to the school.

Improvements include a new roof, cafeteria, kitchen, security cameras, fire alarms and a new computer lab.

No arrests have been made.

There is currently a $12,500 reward for any information related to the fire.