Steel Magnolia food truck and farm owner named Oberlin Rotary Club's first Black woman president

OBERLIN, Ohio — From a food truck to a farm, and now president of the Oberlin Rotary Club, Shontae Jackson has made history. Jackson, owner of Steel Magnolia food truck and Steel Farm and Gardens, is now the first Black woman to be elected president of the club.

“Who would have thought that literally, being a chef and the love of food would bring me this far,” Jackson said.

Jackson was encouraged to become a member of the Oberlin non-profit last year. She describes her membership as “a natural companionship.”

“I didn't understand everything about Rotary, but I took the time to learn before they came, so I can understand what they're about and what they were doing,” she explained. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Oberlin Rotary Club started in 1938 with 28 members. According to the Rotary website, its mission is to “provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.” There are more than 46,000 rotary clubs around the world. Membership is by invitation only.

“She's about to change the face of the Oberlin Rotary Club in many ways and dispel that myth that it's an all-white old person's club,” said Rex Engle, Rotary Sergeant-At-Arms. “It's odd that it's taken the Rotary Club 80 some years to get to that point, especially in Oberlin, Ohio, where women are first in a lot of things and blacks are first in a lot of things.”

While she’s still getting comfortable with her new title, Jackson’s mission and heart for change remain the same as it was when she first shared her story with News 5 three years ago.

Her first step of action is supporting Rid-All Green Partnership in its mission to educate children in Belize on agriculture and literacy. Rid-All was instrumental in helping Jackson start up her community farm.

To learn more, click here.