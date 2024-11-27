Support is needed to help this department honor its fallen officers

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department is asking for the community’s support towards their association’s donation drive to help build a memorial garden.

“It’s powerful and it’s exciting, and I’m so proud to be a part of the project,” said Detective Lt. Amanda Kaniecki of Parma Police Department.

The American flag waves in the gusty fall wind on Tuesday as a symbol of freedom, unity and sacrifice, and also a representation of what Kaniecki is hopeful of what the entrance outside their department will one day become.

“It’s just a way to honor all of the officers who have given all that they’ve had for the department and for the community,” said Kaniecki.

One of those officers Kaniecki said the department plans to remember in their future memorial garden is Officer Kandice Straub, the first woman on the Parma Police SWAT team.

“I had the luxury of calling her my friend, but I was also her co-worker and supervisor for quite some time,” said Kaniecki.

Back in April, the department announced Straub’s death, which her mother, Karla, told News 5 that the following June was caused by suicide.

"The whole mental health issue thing, there is such a stigma— it's too powerful— it shouldn't be. It just should not be that powerful," Karla told News 5 back in June.

Months later, Karla is speaking out once again, only this time to show her appreciation for the work the Parma Police Association is spearheading, which is also similar to the memorial garden Kandice’s family, colleagues and friends installed a few weeks later in memory of the fallen officer.

“These people really matter,” said Karla. “It takes a specific type of selfless person to do that job knowing that, that day they may not come home.”

To date, Kaniecki said two Parma Police officers have been killed in the line of duty, and nine other officers of various ranks, like Straub, have died while serving the city.

Kaniecki hopes to have their names one day after phase one of the memorial is complete.

But before this happens, Kaniecki is asking for the community’s help by purchasing a brick to be included in their memorial garden and to also support their goal of raising $90,000.

“To know that we’re giving back to those officers that gave everything,” said Kaniecki. “It’s powerful and it’s exciting and I’m so proud to be a part of the project.”

The association hopes to raise enough money towards its goal to break ground in Spring 2025.

