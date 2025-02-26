Tenants at Granada Apts. want management held accountable for living conditions

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Residents at Granada Gardens in Warrensville Heights told News 5 they are fed up with their living conditions after showing us pictures and videos of black mold and piles of trash overflowing in several dumpsters and hallways at the apartment complex.

“I got pictures of everything,” said Gladys Jackson. “My water broke in my apartment in December, 13 months ago, and they had to tear all my floor out. But they ain’t never, my carpets; I ain’t never lived like this. My carpets are a mess.”

Now, there’s a call for transparency and accountability.

“We’d like to see everything fixed and we’d like to see management be held accountable,” said Thomas Pricker, the Vice President of Granada Gardens Tenants Association.

On Tuesday, News 5 met up with some of those tenants who shared their concerns with us, which isn’t their first cry for help.

Back in November 2023, News 5 learned of a mouse infestation, water leaks and squatters sleeping in the common areas, so we showed up at their protest outside Warrensville Heights City Hall, which eventually led to improvements after management told us they would invest $5 million to fix the place up.

But people like Louis Brownlowe said the situation is getting worse again, and he said he’s afraid things won’t improve after a recent court order reinstated the previous landlord.

“Since the old company took back over again, there’s just no work that’s being executed,” said Brownlowe.

News 5 tried calling the apartment’s front desk and the leasing line and also searched an online database for any contact information for Granada Apartments LTD, but we couldn’t get anyone on the phone.

In the meantime, Senior Attorney Catherine Donnelly said they will continue to find legal solutions to help the Granada Gardens Tenant Association.

“Not every solution is going to be a legal solution, but we’ve been trying to come up with legal solutions to support their advocacy for improving the conditions,” said Donnelly.

News 5 did receive an email from the leasing office to let us know our message has been forwarded to one of their leasing professionals and we should expect a response to our request very soon.