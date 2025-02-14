Terminal Tower will light up blue in honor of International Angelman Syndrome Day

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — In September, I introduced you to the Synk family.

Their 3-year-old daughter, Immy, has Angelman Syndrome. It is a rare neurogenetic disorder that affects about one in 15,000 people and causes developmental delays.

At the time, Immy was starting pre-school, making exciting gains through different therapies, and walking with a special purple walker but so close to taking steps independently.

Now, Immy is walking by herself!

She and her family also continue to make a difference in their community, across the state, and beyond.

Feb. 15 is International Angelman Syndrome Day. The goal is to raise awareness and honor people with the rare condition and their families.

And thanks to the Synk’s hard work, Governor DeWine has issued a proclamation that also makes it officially Angelman Syndrome Awareness Day in Ohio, as well.

Plus, Terminal Tower will be lit up in blue, the color of the cause, on Saturday.

Beth, Immy’s mom, has always said their goal is to show people not only how amazing their daughter is, but also how amazing all the children with Angelman and other disabilities are and how they deserve every chance to succeed, share their gifts, and be happy.