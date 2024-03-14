Test drive a school bus and get a job, Brunswick City Schools hosting driver hiring event this weekend

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — News 5 has been telling you about the shortage of bus drivers plaguing many school districts here in Northeast Ohio.

Bus driver shortage

It's a problem impacting much of the country.

USA Today surveyed school transportation leaders across the nation and 92% said their operations are strained by driver shortages and 40% say they've had to reduce transportation services to deal with the shortages.

Brunswick is actively hiring for several school bus driver jobs.

This weekend, they're taking a new, unique approach to recruitment efforts.

The district is hosting a hiring event where you can test drive their school buses.

Getting behind the wheel of a yellow Brunswick City Schools bus is arguably one of the highlights of 68-year-old Raymond Kornokovich's day.

"Parents are great, kids are really nice. They bring you stuff, they talk to you," Kornokovich said.

It never feels like work for the semi-retired father of two and grandfather of four.

The longtime Brunswick resident knows his route like the back of his hand.

And the gig provides the perfect balance for his schedule.

"For me, I love kids. When I leave this job today—I'm going and babysitting my two grandkids," Kornokovich said.

Brunswick City School District Superintendent Jason Niedermeyer says they are hoping to complete their fleet and hire MORE drivers for the 4,000 kids they transport every single day.

They currently only have 47 drivers on staff.

"We have a tremendous transportation department and really good people. We just don't have enough of them," Niedermeyer said.

Niedermeyer says they're looking to fill upwards of 10 driver positions at this weekend's special hiring event.

Just like test driving a new car—the district will let you take one of their school buses for a spin in a controlled setting, of course.

And no worries--it's been cleared through the district's insurance.

"It'll be at Brunswick High School. We have a very large parking lot next to our stadium. We have four drivers that will be bringing their four buses out to the parking lot," Niedermeyer said.

Niedermeyer says his co-worker discovered the out-of-the-box concept of "test driving a bus" from neighboring Columbus City Schools, and he hopes prospective candidates will give it a shot.

"We want to get them interested, remove the fear and just see if it's something they would like," Neidermeyer said.

Between an aging workforce, retirements and career changes over the pandemic—the need is great, and the candidate pool is wide open.

"We really wanna get anyone on board and help them find the right fit for them," Heidi Armantrout, Director of Personnel Brunswick City School District, said.

So who is eligible?

You must be 21, have a driver's license and a clean driving record to apply.

"To be a bus driver here there's some flexibility with hours. You work a couple hours in morning, a couple hours in afternoon," Niedermeyer said.

The Brunswick bus hiring test drive event is set for this Saturday, March 16.

It starts at 10 a.m. and runs until noon.

Hourly rates range from $18-$22 based on experience.

The positions are part-time.

This year—Brunswick implemented a signing bonus and paid for drivers to get their CDL.

District officials say 22 people have signed up for the event so far.

To sign up and register for this weekend's event, click here.

You can contact Heidi Armentrout at harmentrout@bcsoh.org or by phone at (330) 273-0206.

