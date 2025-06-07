The City of Cleveland opens its outdoor pools for the summer season this weekend.

Outdoor pool season in Cleveland opens this weekend!

The city has outlined 18 outdoor pools to open this summer. They say one pool is under renovation and two will be opening late due to mechanical issues discovered this week.

Outdoor pools will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from noon to 7:30 p.m. and closed from 4 to 5 p.m. for a staff break.

In recent years, a lifeguard shortage has led many cities, including Cleveland, to modify pool schedules.

The city said it has been working since last winter to address staffing issues.

This week, News 5 spoke with Alexandria Nichols, the director of Cleveland’s Parks and Recreation Department, and asked her how things are looking for this year.

“While we didn't get the full complement of lifeguards that we wanted to we are still ahead of last year, so we're doing really well,” said Nichols.

She said they know how important public pools are to families.

“They bring people together, they strengthen the relationships among the neighborhoods, and kids having been cooped up all school year need a nice, positive outlet,” said Nichols.

Nichols said starting this year, they'll now allow U.S. Coast Guard-approved life preservers in the pool. That includes any life jacket for kids or adults, so long as it has the U.S. Coast Guard seal of approval on it.

She said previously, the concern was they didn't want additional devices in the pool that could cause a visibility issue for lifeguards, and they wanted to make sure only high-quality devices were being allowed into the pool.

In a release from the city, it stated in a safety note: Armed security will be present during all open hours at each facility. Pools will operate in 45-minute sessions to maximize access. At the conclusion of each session, patrons must exit and re-enter via the lineup process.

Admission to all city pools and access to the full range of the city’s summer programming are free.

Indoor pools will be open Mondays and Tuesdays from noon to 7:45 p.m. and will be closed from 4-5 p.m. for staff break.