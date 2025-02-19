The fate of this Akron race-based hair discrimination complaint is determined

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Attorney Imokhai Okolo said he was relieved after the Akron Civil Rights Commission found his client, Seleke Korleh, was discriminated against on the basis of race by Akron’s VanDevere Chevrolet on Vernon Odom Boulevard due to his hair.

“This victory is validation. Validation that what in fact we alleged happened did happen,” Okolo said.

For Korleh, he said he feels like a weight has been lifted.

“This is just a reassurance that I was right,” Korleh said.

Still, Korleh said the journey to win this victory has been challenging.

“I felt like people might have felt like I was crazy, and Imokhai is the only person standing alongside with me the whole time, knowing that I am right,” Korleh said.

When News 5 first met Korleh in 2023, after the Okolo Law Firm filed the complaint, Korleh told us he chose to walk away from his sales consultant job at VanDevere Chevrolet because he said he did not want to strip away his identity after a statement revealed how management at VanDevere told Korleh that his “hair was getting out of control.

Hanna Campbell & Powell, the firm representing VanDevere Chevrolet, confirmed the car dealership did ask Korleh to make his hair neat again during an October 2024 testimony.

But the attorneys denied any violations of the CROWN Act, which is a California law and legislation enacted by Akron City Council in December 2020 to ban race-based hair discrimination in the workplace and schools.

“Mr. Okolo is right. After the dreads became longer, and he added beads and shells into his natural hair, he was asked to make it neat again. Asked to remove the shells. Remove the beads,” said Attorney R. Brian Borla of Hanna Campbell and Powell on Oct. 25, 2024.

News 5 tried reaching out to the attorneys and VanDevere Chevrolet following this decision, but they have yet to get back to us.

In the meantime, Okolo and Korleh said they hope this success will send a message, especially as the CROWN Act is still being considered in Ohio’s State Senate.

“Community can come together and still see wins,” Okolo said.

“The fight is not over. You can fight and you can win. Ultimately, if you stand on what you believe, stand 10 toes down, there will be positive results,” Korleh said.

Korleh will get back pay for 10 days, damages for humiliation and embarrassment, attorney fees and a penalty to the commission.

But Korleh said the most important win is this victory.