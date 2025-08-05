The toy store isn’t dead — just ask Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom

CANTON, Ohio — We’re following through on the state of the independently owned toy store.

Across the country, there are only between 1,500 and 2,500 of them left, according to the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association.

For a few years now, I have been highlighting the highs and lows of Toys Dolls and Minis in Olmsted Falls, which in 2023 was pushed to the brink of closure.

Olmsted Falls toy shop owner fights to stay open

The latest hit for stores like this has been tariffs.

Despite the challenges of online shopping and rising prices, a locally owned toy store chain is set to expand its reach.

Walking through the doors of a toy store was once a rite of passage for many children, but with the number of them dwindling over the years, it’s an experience that’s harder to find.

"To be able to touch that toy and decide what you're going to spend your allowance on is special," said Heather Marks.

It’s a moment that lives on at Sir Troy’s Toy Kingdom in Canton.

"You see their eyes, that Christmas morning reaction."

An expression Marks sees on the faces of customers of every age.

"We find people spend an hour to two hours their first trip to Sir Troy's just going through and seeing everything," said Marks.

At a time when brick-and-mortar retail continues to face challenges, including the latest threat, tariffs, this locally owned toy store is in the middle of a major expansion.

"We were able to buy early when all of this first started happening," said Marks.

For now, Sir Troy’s is bucking the trend.

"We are. We're a little bit more than just a shopping destination," said Marks.

Strongsville is set to welcome Sir Troy's Toy Kingdom when the doors to the new 30,000 sq. ft. store open in October.

A far cry from its humble beginnings.

"We started out actually as a little booth in Hartville at one time when Troy grew out of his basement into brick and mortar," said Marks.

The growing pains so far do not include a bump in pricing, as Sir Troy's has plenty of inventory already on hand. That's keeping prices steady so far.

"Now in the future they're going to, we're looking at 20 to 40% on average of what we're seeing due to the tariffs," said Marks.

That's because toy manufacturers like Little Tikes, which is based in Hudson, have no choice but to increase prices.

The company's CEO told me it will be double digits.

"Come this holiday, and the prices are going to go up 30-40%," said Issac larian, CEO of Little Tikes.

Despite facing some strong headwinds, the team at Sir Troy's remains confident in its plan to set up shop in Strongsville, ready to offer something you may not find elsewhere.

“If you go to a big box store and you tell them, i have a nine-year-old that it's their birthday coming up, what should I buy? They'll be like dude; the toy section is over there. Here, our team members are going to run around and show you their favorite toys," said Marks.

