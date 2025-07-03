Thin Blue Line Benefits policyholders left in limbo after judge bans health insurance company operation in OH

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Retired first responders said they have more questions than answers about their health insurance after a Franklin County Court of Common Pleas judge temporarily banned Thin Blue Line Benefits from doing business in Ohio last week.

Policyholders said they are unsure if they have health coverage, whether they should continue to pay their monthly premiums and what to do about their outstanding medical expenses.

The health insurance company marketed itself as a provider to fill a gap for retired police officers, firefighters, and other first responders who have retired, but are under 65 and ineligible for Medicare, according to a complaint filed by the Ohio Attorney General.

Temporary restraining order

In the order, the court found reasonable cause to believe the continued operation of Thin Blue Line Benefits Association is "financially hazardous to policyholders, creditors, or the general public."

The order bars the Texas-based company from enrolling new members, advertising, and collecting premiums in the state of Ohio.

Health insurance company temporarily banned from doing business in Ohio

RELATED: Health insurance company temporarily banned from doing business in Ohio

The order was issued one day after the Ohio Department of Insurance requested that the court halt the Texas-based company's operations in Ohio.

In a complaint filed on June 24, the Ohio Department of Insurance alleged that the company was not licensed or regulated and stopped paying policyholders' medical claims while continuing to collect monthly premiums.

'Are we covered?'

However, the order did not give guidance to policyholders.

"It bothers us being able to get a good night's sleep," Anita Greller said, "You're wondering, okay, if something were to happen, if you needed to go to the er, or an unforeseen accident or something, are we covered?"

Greller and her husband, a retired Cleveland firefighter, signed up for Thin Blue Line Benefits after he retired. She said she has about $10,000 in unpaid claims related to a broken wrist.

Greller said her monthly premium was withdrawn from her bank account on Wednesday, despite the order.

However, when she went to a doctor's appointment Thursday morning, the office told her she doesn't have health coverage.

"I'm going to my appointments," she said. "We'll see if it has to be out of our pocket. Hopefully, not."

"We've gotten a lot of calls and emails with members who are concerned about how that temporary order impacts them, impacts their ability to get medical care... and how it impacts their past unpaid claims," said Jay McDonald, president of the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police.

"All our members want out of this whole process is to get what they paid for," he said. "They paid for health care coverage that made promises to them and we are expecting Thin Blue Line Benefits to live up to those promises."

He said, for now, members should sit tight while the court proceedings play out.

"We'll all wait and see how this court process plays out between the Ohio Attorney General and Thin Blue Line," he said.

Ohio's response

News 5 Investigator Sarah Buduson also reached out to state agencies about Thin Blue Line Benefits.

Here are the responses we received:

Ohio Dept. of Insurance:

"On Wednesday, June 25, 2025, a Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge granted a temporary restraining order and named the Ohio Department of Insurance as conservator over Thin Blue Line Benefits Association LLC and Thin Blue Line Benefits Association Holding LLC (collectively, Thin Blue Line). The Ohio Department of Insurance is gathering information from Thin Blue Line to preserve the company’s assets and take other actions to protect Ohioans.





Every Thin Blue Line member’s situation and circumstances are different. Any decision to cancel Thin Blue Line coverage should be carefully considered and evaluated, as it may affect options for alternative plans. For example, changing plans outside of an open enrollment period requires a Special Enrollment Period. The Attorney General’s lawsuit does not create the Special Enrollment Period according to the federal marketplace rules.







If consumers have any questions, contact us at 800-686-1526 and/or consumer.services@insurance.ohio.gov. We will continue to update our website [insurance.ohio.gov] with the latest information on this matter." Ohio Dept. of Insurance

Ohio Attorney General

"The questions you’ve raised go to the core of the case we filed against Thin Blue Line. The company’s actions have place Ohioans at risk. We’re taking every step we can to protect these individuals and families from future harm, including by obtaining the temporary restraining order.





We intend to continue to press the company for relief and action. The next step in that process is a conference call with the court that is scheduled for next Tuesday.







The best things impacted policyholders can do if they have questions or concerns are to review their policies carefully to determine what their coverage; not cancel their existing policies without being sure doing so will not adversely impact their ability to get new coverage; talk with their medical care providers to get a full understanding of what bills may result from treatment that is not covered; and, importantly, reach out to ODI’s consumer services division at 800-686-1526 to report new information or additional impacted persons." Ohio Attorney General

Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund

"OP&F remains diligent in finding options for those with Thin Blue Line insuranceOP&F is aware of the lawsuit that the State of Ohio is pursuing against Thin Blue Line Insurance and we are monitoring the situation closely. We appreciate that this situation has resulted in financial difficulties for our pre-65 members who have Thin Blue Line insurance. We are working with Alight Retiree Health Solutions to gain more insight into this situation and provide updated advice to our members.





Unfortunately, OP&F has absolutely no control over Thin Blue Line and its practices. We have assisted members as best we can ever since we became aware of these issues last November. Please remember we are facing federal health care marketplace rules, which are stringent.







Our primary advice has not changed. To change plans outside of open enrollment, a member would need a Special Enrollment Period. The AGs lawsuit, just by being filed, does NOT create the SEP according to the federal marketplace rules. However, If Thin Blue Line has failed to pay your medical bills, OP&F and Alight may be able to assist in obtaining a Special Enrollment Period notice now that would allow Thin Blue Line members to change plans. To apply for this Special Enrollment Period, Alight and OP&F will need to receive proof of the new coverage and a new claim form.







Regardless, OP&F members in Thin Blue Line will be able to change plans for Sept. 1. Members with Thin Blue Line can request an appointment with Alight to assist in new plan selection beginning July 7.







OP&F continues to monitor if a Special Enrollment Period notice will occur. OP&F will still provide a stipend to members who receive the notice of special enrollment as long as the member within 60 days notice of a Special Enrollment Period enrolls in another qualified health care plan." Ohio Police & Fire Pension Fund

What's next

A hearing for a preliminary injunction against Thin Blue Line Benefits is scheduled for July 9.

News 5 Investigators have repeatedly called Thin Blue Line Benefits for a comment, but could only reach an answering service.

