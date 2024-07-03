'This is what she deserves': Family of Rebecca Kerr fights to keep her murderer behind bars

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohip — The family of Rebecca Kerr needs the community’s help.

Rebecca Kerr was shot multiple times near the intersection of Perry Drive Southwest and Southway Street Southwest on February 15, 1980.

The man responsible for Rebecca’s death is up for parole, but the family has this petition circulating to stop his release.

“This is what she deserves,” said Melissa Binius. “She deserves for him to die in prison.”

On Tuesday, Melissa Binius and Joe Kerr flipped through a children’s book called ‘Melissa’s Surprise, which they told News 5 brought back touching memories of their mother, sister and friend, Rebecca Kerr.

“To have something that my mom worked on in my hands 50 years later was pretty neat,” said Melissa Binius.

Melissa said she’s grateful her mom’s name is getting more attention, so she could receive this precious keepsake, written by her mother, in her hands half a century later.

But she said it doesn’t make up for the lost time Lincoln Mabry robbed her and her family of, when he killed Rebecca Kerr more than 40 years ago.

“It was a horrible, heinous crime that he committed and none of us had a chance to change anything. He took all of that from us the day he killed her,” said Melissa.

Melissa was just eight years old when Lincoln Mabry murdered her mom in front of her.

It happened in a gas station parking lot in Perry Township, which also happens to be a significant day for Rebecca’s brother, Joe Kerr.

“Last 44 years, every birthday, I remember this is the day Becky left,” said Joe.

Lincoln Mabry was sentenced to 15 years to life.

But now he’s due for another parole hearing after being denied in September 2022.

“We worked so hard collecting signatures and all the work we do. It just seems like we just did it,” said Joe.

Last Thursday, Melissa and Joe said they spoke with the Ohio Parole Board to share how they felt about Lincoln Mabry being released.

They tell News 5 they’re hopeful this conversation is considered, along with the community’s support through an online petition and letters from Stark County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Stone and Perry Township Police Department.

“I really feel that a man who 44 years ago committed a crime and hasn’t shown an ounce of remorse; there’s no rehabilitation. Anybody can act how they want to act,” said Melissa.

The parole hearing is scheduled for July 24th.

But the family says they won’t have a decision back until sometime in August.

You can send your letter to the Ohio Parole Board at the following address:

Ohio Parole Board

Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

4545 Fisher Rd, Suite D

Columbus, OH 43228