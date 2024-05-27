Traffic Alert: North Olmsted westbound ramp closure starts Tuesday

Drivers who use the westbound ramp near Great Northern Mall should prepare for a major traffic disruption starting Tuesday.

The ramp will be closed for approximately four weeks due to bridge repairs, part of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) $6.4 million project to repair seven bridges in Cuyahoga County.

The city wanted to get all of the work done quickly, which is why we're closing it completely instead of working on it only during weekends or certain hours.

Max Upton, North Olmsted's Director of Economic and Community Development, says, "We thought it best to do it all at once just to minimize disruption for our business community, especially those retail and service-based businesses that see a lot of their sales during the weekend."

Drivers are encouraged to consider two detour options:

1. Continue on I-480 Westbound and exit at Stearns Road, then get on I-480 East and use the eastbound off-ramp at Great Northern.

2. Exit at Clague Road and follow Clague Road to Brookpark Road to Great Northern.

Local business owners are concerned about the potential impact on customer traffic. Preet Dhaliwal, who owns a business inside Great Northern Mall, expressed his worries: "Let's see how it goes. I don't want it to get ruined, but if they block it, obviously it's gonna stop some people from coming in because some people go there, some people go to the left."

Residents are also apprehensive about the increased traffic. "I think it’s going to make traffic a lot worse in our area. It's something we use a lot. I think it’s going to be rough," said Kristina Monticue, a local resident.

Despite the inconvenience, the project promises long-term benefits. Upon completion, North Olmsted will not only have a newly repaired bridge but also new gateway signage welcoming people to the area.

Drivers should plan for additional travel time and expect extra traffic as everyone navigates the detours during the construction period.

