Viral Christmas tree just part of Step2’s booming business

As Christmas nears, we are following through with a Northeast Ohio company that’s been making children’s toys since 1991.

News 5 last talked with The Step2 Company at the doorstep of the pandemic. It was August 2020, and Step2 was hiring 200 people to meet surging demand for their product.

Like other manufacturers at the time in the years that followed, they had a lot on their plate.

"The last time you guys were here in 2020, we were booming because people were at home and needed stuff to do," said Doug McBurney, president of Step2. "We’re booming again. We just can’t make enough product.”

McBurney credits, in large part, the expansion of e-commerce and social media.

"We went viral," he said.

My First Christmas Tree is a product developed several years ago but recently took off, McBurney says, when influencers took note. He said the output of the tree tripled this year.

"It was our number one selling item last year and will be this year,” said McBurney.

McBurney also says the growth of Amazon’s footprint in Northeast Ohio benefits Step2 as demand for their product grows.

"The Amazon facilities close to us and also the UPS sort centers helps us tremendously, and the real benefit there is it shortens the lead time to the consumer," he said.

December feels like Santa’s workshop at Step2, headquartered in Streetsboro with a second location in Perrysville. December is the busiest month as the children’s toy manufacturer more than doubles its normal shipping amount to fulfill holiday orders.

News 5 last visited Step2 in August of 2020, amid surging demand during the pandemic, and we’re following through to see how this long-time Northeast Ohio manufacturer, which employs about 400 people, is doing now.

"None of this would be possible without our workforce," said McBurney. "We would be nothing without them.”

McBurney also credits Step2’s continued success to the staff.

Manufacturing is often called the backbone of Northeast Ohio, and so, too, are its people. McBurney tells me they’ve increased pay, benefits, and workplace experience to retain workers and remain competitive.

"We couldn’t grow as fast as we’re going without these guys here," said Errin Marigney, plant production manager at Step2.

“We’ve been doing really well," said Marigney. "I can’t complain; especially where we were the last time we had this interview!”

News 5 talked with Marigney during our 2020 visit.

It was a challenging time for the industry. There was a labor shortage followed by supply chain issues.

But now, Ohio’s $134-billion manufacturing sector, according to the Ohio Manufacturing Association, is strong. And so is Step2’s outlook for 2024, say McBurney and Marigney.

"As part of this growth we have branched out," said Marigney. "So, we’re not just a toy company; we’re also into home, garden, and lawn care.”

Step2 is launching new items in the new year, along the lines of some newer products launched this year, including outdoor loungers, flip seats, and planters.

"That's what we want to be known for is a variety of products,” said McBurney.

But for now, they’ll be fulfilling Christmas wish lists one child’s push cruiser, singing snowman, and viral Christmas tree -- at a time.

McBurney says because of the viral success of the My First Christmas Tree, they plan to offer a line of similar products for next Christmas. So, stay tuned to their website because it’s sure to sell out fast.