'We’re losing this park' — Protestors march in solidarity to save Cudell Park

CLEVELAND — There is pressure from the Friends of Cudell Commons Park, who want the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to save their park.

“We want to bring them back to the table,” said Nikki Hudson, an advocate.

On Tuesday afternoon, the group marched down Detroit Avenue to show they’re not giving up on their effort to save Cudell Park.

“We’re losing this park, and that is what we’re so upset about,” said Hudson.

This comes after a judge lifted a temporary restraining order nearly two weeks ago that prevented construction from beginning on the new Marion Seltzer School.

But now it can begin, which local activists fear will result in a number of trees being taken down.

“The school and the park have existed together for decades. What we have a problem with is the destruction of the park in order for the new school to be built,” said Hudson.

Hudson and Brent Eysenbach make it clear that they’re not against a new school building.

They say it’s about maintaining their quality of life.

“There’s no reason that a new school cannot exist with this park as it is now while preserving the trees and the green spaces that are present,” said Brent Eyesenbach.

Additionally, Samaria Rice, who is Tamir Rice’s mom, calls this park sacred.

“That’s where he was murdered at. His memory, his spirit, it’s a sacred ground,” said Samaria Rice, Founder and CEO of Tamir Rice Foundation.

Tamir was shot and killed by a Cleveland Police officer in 2014 at the same park after a person called 911 to report seeing someone with a gun.

At the time, the 12-year-old was carrying a toy pellet gun.

Samaria says the Rice Butterfly Memorial won’t be impacted, but she’s still standing in solidarity with the Friends of Cudell Commons Park so her son’s legacy can live on at the park.

“People that bring their kids over to the park, they can explain what happened in that situation, what happened over here in this sacred place. It needs to be treated as such,” said Rice.

CMSD CEO Dr. Warren Morgan says the district is open to hearing solutions from the community as things move forward.

“We’re hearing from our families, and we have heard from our families and students around a new building, we’re also committed to hearing from the community,” said Morgan.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Tamir Rice’s death.

His mother tells News 5 she’s hopeful the park will be saved so she can host a 5K race at Cudell Park in his honor.