West Side Market works to secure additional funding for multi-million dollar makeover

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A multi-million dollar makeover is currently in the works at one of Cleveland’s most beloved and historic spaces.

Fundraising efforts are well underway to take Ohio City's West Side Market to the next level and prepare them for the future.

They are anticipating the cost of overall West Side Market renovations to be $68 million.

A transformation is in the works at the Cleveland staple.

West Side Market officials confirm they are closing in on roughly $47 million in funding needed to start the first phase of the project in 2025.

They're not there just yet.

However, they stress they are getting close, and it's become a team effort.

"If we don't quite hit that $47 million, it's really working with the new market's tax credits, investors. It's working with our project team and seeing if we can kind of adjust things in a way that's still attractive to them. But, you know, really we're hustling to ensure that as close to the end of the year as possible, we have those commitments," Rosemary Mudry, Executive Director of Cleveland Public Market Corporation, said.

They hope to hit their benchmark goals by the end of the year through various gifts, grant requests and other funding streams.

Mudry confirms the city of Cleveland has also already committed $20 million toward the project.

She says they have also pursued federal, state and local support.

Infrastructure work is at the core of this project, including things like electrical, plumbing, and coolers in the basement.

Mudry says from an aesthetic standpoint and for public consumption they're eyeing several upgrades.

The East Arcade facing the parking lot will undergo renovations to make it the refreshed home of produce merchants.

It will include highly anticipated HVAC upgrades.

The North Arcade, along the alleyway on West 25th Street, will eventually become a prepared foods hall.

She promises that will happen way down the line after the other upgrades are completed.

The basement will eventually transform into a commercial kitchen space.

The alleyway will be overhauled into a courtyard with outdoor seating.

Mudry says the crew at the West Side Market has been working tirelessly all summer and fall to kick off fundraising efforts toward the master plan.

The next stage of the project is focused on fundraising the remaining roughly $21 million for overall completion.

"We're really excited you know, to be hitting these milestones and are, you know, looking forward to being able to announce all kinds of other funding in the next year," Mudry said.

You can also expect more seating, first-floor restrooms and other amenities to be added.

Parking revenue has played a crucial role in helping fund improvements as well.

Mudry stresses that vendors will not be footing the bill for further capital improvements.

"That's not something we would ever consider," Mudry said.

Work is set to begin on West Side Market upgrades in 2025.

News 5 will continue to follow-through and track every development.