What's old is new again, Cleveland installs recycled rubber sidewalks in some neighborhoods

CLEVELAND, Ohio — You've probably heard the saying, "Everything old is new again."

Now, it's taking on a literal meaning within the City of Cleveland.

Crews in various neighborhoods across town recently used some "old materials" to give new life to busted-up and broken sidewalks.

Is the Cleveland 50/50 Sidewalk Repair Program making any progress?

It's called Porous Flexible Pavement or "PFP".

PFP comprises a combination of rubber granules and aggregate and polyurethane binders.

The city's eco-friendly move is keeping folks safe, all while protecting nature.

The flexible sidewalks can be found along East 71st Street, Gertrude Avenue, West 45th Street, Puritas and Throckley avenues.

As a busy Mom on the go, Carli Faykus is always on the move.

Sometimes, she finds herself navigating bumps along the way.

"We just went through a puddle back there, and I was trying to go up on the sidewalk to avoid it," Faykus said.

Taking her baby boy on walks in her Ohio City neighborhood is finally getting a bit easier, especially on her daily walks along West 45th Street.

"They're a lot nicer to roll him around on. Smoother. We're not having to walk the wheels over the broken sidewalk. It's better," Faykus said.

Cleveland has started a pilot program to see if the PFP helps fix problem sidewalks.

"Not a new technology. It's been around a few years. But what it does is it infuses rubber and some polyeutherine, a concrete mix," Keshia Chambers, Assistant Director of the Mayor's Office of Capitol Projects for the City of Cleveland, said.

Chambers says the Flexible Pavement comes in extra handy with so many aging trees.

The roots often cause issues on a traditional sidewalk.

They push up and break the concrete—making it uneven and challenging to walk over.

Chambers says that won't occur with this material.

"It has a flexible component, and that's beneficial around the trees because these roots continue to grow and expand and there's some flexibility in the pavement," Chambers said.

The eco-friendly, green building product is made in the U.S.A. with recycled rubber.

It almost feels like you're walking on tires.

Faykus says there's a bit of give, making you feel an extra bounce in your step.

Edward Hinkle Jr. has been frustrated by the damaged, uneven sidewalks when he walks his dog.

He's adjusting to them in a love/hate sort of way.

"They're ugly. It's not what anybody is used to. But ya know what? They feel great. And they are working here," Hinkle said.

Chambers points out there is a safety element to them, too, especially when it comes to Cleveland's changing weather and sometimes slick conditions.

"In addition to being flexible, it's also pourous. So on a rainy day like this—the water doesn't pond on the sidewalks. The water can actually seap through," Chambers said.

That means fewer slips and falls for walkers and runners.

Faykus says she appreciates the eco-friendly fix, even if it's just in a few spots.

"If this is gonna save any of our trees, we're big fans," Faykus said.

Chambers says the city got the idea from Washington D.C., where they use the material on sidewalks and trails.

The material is more expensive than concrete, costing $48 per square foot.

It lasts roughly seven years versus your traditional concrete.

But Chambers stresses this is all covered under the pilot program.

She says the city will see how well it works over the years and then make modifications in the future.