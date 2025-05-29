'Why are there so many lights STILL out in downtown?'

CLEVELAND — A longtime Cleveland resident says he feels frustrated—as several street lights across the city of Cleveland are still out.

In fact, he says some were technically never repaired.

We first introduced you to Robert S. Carillio back in February.

He came to News 5 with a laundry list of broken lights across town.

Our reporting yielded results — with crews fixing each initial location.

'Thank you for fixing these'

"I think Channel 5 does a very good job on this issue and quality of life issues in general," Carillio said.

However, more than a month after our last report, Carillio states that some locations were never even examined.

"This has become a trilogy of sorts, absolutely," Carillio said.

Carillio is hoping the third time is the charm.

We followed through after he contacted News 5 once again about the working lights, or lack thereof, across town.

"Many of the ones that were supposedly, supposed to be repaired have not," Carillio said.

He's hoping to shine a light on the issue, saying there is no pun intended.

"Where there should be light, there should be light. I just don't get it," Carillio said.

He told us back in late March about a series of locations.

So, we fact-checked and circled back to each and every single spot.

"Broken or working, a light in the middle of the building on City Hall? Broken! But the banner's up," Carillio said.

The city did, in fact, install a Cavs Playoff banner.

However, the light is still out there.

News 5 reached out to the City of Cleveland about the issue, and a spokesperson said:

"I checked with our Public Works Department and Traffic Engineering is now taking a look address it. I did not find any recent/open requests on the Open Data Portal [data.clevelandohio.gov], which makes me believe it happened recently and was not reported to until now. As always, residents can report these issues through our 311 Portal [clevelandohio.gov]. "

Then, Carillio cited issues along the Main Avenue Bridge.

"At least over 22 lights are still out on that," Carillio said.

While initially not fixed since our March report, a Cleveland Public Power spokesperson said there's a new update: "The Main Avenue Bridge lights were repaired."

Carillio says the Veterans Bridge has multiple outages as well, specifically it comes to the pedestrian cyclist lights.

A Cleveland Public Power spokesperson said, "The lights on the Veterans Memorial Bridge are not the responsibility of Cleveland Public Power. Please reach out to Bridges and Docks."

Finally, Carillio reports the tunnel from Lake Avenue up the Shoreway has several lights out—which have not been fixed in almost three and a half years.

"This is becoming a safety issue," Carillio said.

A Cleveland Public Power spokesperson said:

"The Shoreway lights have not been repaired, the operations staff is working to coordinate these repairs, with other departments, ie traffic to schedule lane closures to safely work on the lights."

Cleveland Public Power did repair all the lights out on East 12th Street between Lakeside and Superior avenues—a major improvement for visitors and folks working downtown.

On Euclid Avenue, down the middle of the road, all the lights from Public Square to Playhouse Square were also fixed.

News 5 promises to follow through on each development and outage and work to get updates.