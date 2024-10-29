Why artists in flood-ravaged Asheville are betting on playing card deck created in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — The devastation Hurricane Helene brought to Asheville, North Carolina, continues to impact thousands.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank reconnected with an Akron-based business that is now playing a pivotal role in recovery efforts following the hurricane.

Art x Love will make a huge difference in Asheville, thanks to artist Erica Schaffel.

"I've never lived through anything like this before," said Schaffel.

She watched in horror as the arts district in the city was essentially wiped off the map.

We've all seen the heartbreaking videos and pictures, but Schaffel said they don't even come close to capturing the pure devastation in her community.

"There was just art and pieces of buildings and entire tractor trailers floating down the river. I was overcome with this unique feeling of grief," said Schaffel.

At that moment, she struggled to figure out her role.

"I don't know how to use a chainsaw, and I don't have an ATV," said Schaffel.

A feeling of helplessness turned into a mission to help her fellow artists who lost so much.

Many watched as their studios, equipment and even their life's work washed away.

"I wanted to create some sort of physical product that we could sell to make recurring income for these artists," said Schaffel.

That product is a playing card deck created right here in Northeast Ohio.

Schaffel was familiar with the artist behind its success.

"That deck sold out three times before the first 1,000 even arrived. It was very popular," said artist Mac Love.

Love came up with the idea called Akron on Deck in 2020 to better highlight the cultural assets across the city while giving a financial boost to local artists who received 40% of the proceeds.

"We've sold over 9,000 decks and raised over $100,000 for more than 100 local artists and small businesses in the area," said Love.

It's a fundraising model that Love believes can work in other cities.

"It's gonna be called Asheville on Deck, the Flood Collection," said Love.

The Kickstarter campaign to create the cards had an initial goal of $15,000 and quickly soared well above $120,000.

"It's gonna feature 54 pieces that were lost or damaged during the storm, so sort of a way to still share these pieces with the world," said Schaffel.

Schaffel said that as soon as the Kickstarter ends, each of the participating artists will immediately get $1,000 to help them get back on their feet.

"The community is intact, the community is still here, it's in the people," said Schaffel.

They will also receive royalties from every deck of cards sold and proceeds from a coffee book in development.

Schaffel said it’s critical that the artists and art return to Asheville.

One of the main reasons is the artist community there generates an estimated $1billion a year.

The cards show, yet again, that Northeast Ohio is in the game of helping.

"The flood collection I think was a pleasant surprise for us to find a way to give back to other communities," said Love.

Schaffel is looking forward to having the same success seen in Akron.

"It's so cool that from all the way across the country, they're able to reach out and help our little artist community here, we're so grateful," said Schaffel.

Schaffel said she was grateful to see their story shared.

"We really want to get that across that like we're devastated, but like, we're gonna come back and it's gonna be great," said Schaffel.

The goal is to have the Asheville on Deck, the Flood Collection, available for purchase after the first of the year.

We will follow its success and the impact that money has on the artist community in Asheville in the months ahead.

