Will Parma City School District consider metal detectors?

PARMA, Ohio — The question is whether Parma City Schools should consider adding metal detectors inside their buildings.

Here’s what some people had to say.

“Everyday somebody snaps or has a bad day and they bring guns in schools. It’s like way out of hand right now,” said Matt Kucere.

People like Kucere and Valorie express an uneasy feeling when it comes to safety in schools.

“Why are you going to trust that they’re not going to bring a knife to school? A taser; because they think it’s funny and they want to show it off to their friends,” said Valorie.

That’s why Valorie said she would like to see metal detectors in all schools, including Parma City Schools because she and Kucere are on edge.

“I got grandkids, and I’m worried about them,” said Kucere. “It’s a hard time we’re being brought up in now.”

Superintendent Dr. Charles Smialek said recent events like the September mass shooting in Georgia have some parents worried.

Because of this, he and other school leaders plan to address these concerns during a town hall on Tuesday to speak on school safety and security and allow time for questions.

One topic Smialek said they will discuss is the use of metal detectors, which he believes offer a false sense of security.

“It’s never meant to be a deterrent against school shootings,” said Smialek. “These have been more for when your specific students are coming with weapons.

Still, Smialek said he’s open to the conversation.

Smialek also said the district has already added extra safety measures like dual locking vestibules that separate the outside world from the main school building with special locks, upgraded radios and even ballistic film on windows to prevent shattering.

Even some staff members are now armed, which is a topic News 5 covered extensively when the resolution passed last year.

Parma Schools passes resolution to allow select staff members to carry a gun

RELATED: Parma City Schools passes resolution to allow select staff members to carry a gun

“We have a few members of our safety and security team that, that are designated carriers of firearms, and again, that, that's just one more tool,” said Smialek.

But out of all the safety upgrades, there’s one that doesn’t cost a thing, and that’s communication.

“That fundamental conversation between adults and students is the best way to keep us safe,” said Smialek.

The district will hold its quarterly meeting at Parma Park on Tuesday at 6.

There’s also the option to join through YouTube, where you can text in your questions.