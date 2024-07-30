'You'd have to be insane to pay student loans.' West Park Barber School, trade schools see surge in interest

WEST PARK, Ohio — Back in March—News 5 told you all about plans to open the future West Park Barber School.

It was dubbed a "high-tech, cut above the rest" and comes at a critical time.

A large number of Gen Zers are saying NO to four-year traditional colleges and YES to the trades.

They're pursuing careers as plumbers, electricians and barbers.

The National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reports vocational-focused community colleges and trade schools experienced a 16% surge in growth for skilled programs last year.

Recent data showed half of college graduates were working in fields that didn't even require a four-year degree.

Staffers inside West Park Barber School say this is a service industry that will never die out or experience layoffs.

Fresh out of Avon High School, Logan Grzelak is eager to get busy, grab some clippers and find his place behind one of the more than 20 barber chairs.

"Cutting hair is a part of the job, but a big part people look past-- is kind of like being a role model and therapist," Grzelak said.

Grzelak, 18, is one of the more than a dozen students currently enrolled at the now-open West Park Barber School.

He, like many of his former high school classmates, opted for a career in the trades—with a promise of instant employment and no student loans.

He's a triple threat.

"So, I'm actually going into firefighting and then I'll be cutting hair in my off time. I'm going to the Air Force Reserves," Grzelak said.

The 2024 inaugural class is made up of a wide range of students from ages 18-41.

Each comes with a different background and skillset.

"We're excited for the older students who are making a career change. And something that's gonna be better for them and their family," Jennifer Scibana, West Park Barber School Director of Operations and Admissions, said.

"It gives you a chance to be hands on and give back to the community," Roy Hollingsworth, West Park Barber School student, said.

All of the students share a common bond.

"Not want to go in debt with students loans and come out underwater and having to work," Hollingsworth said.

Owner and founder Patrick Loyal Burke and Scibana manifested the concept years back.

"Everything has worked out the way I was hoping—now that we're open," Burke said.

They noticed a surge in interest in the profession thanks to social media and a generation opting out of traditional four-year colleges.

The two have a history.

They actually were classmates at Allstate Barber College nearly 25 years ago and have remained friends.

"What my heart and what I was put here on this earth is to mentor and lead and coach students into their role as a barber," Scibana said.

"Very excited about learning together and this is also a process for us starting," Loyal Burke said.

Keeping interest and engagement are key.

Traditional classroom instruction is at the core of each day.

But it's the hands-on element that truly prepares this next generation of barbers for the workforce.

"We're doing the very basics of chemistry and then from there we come out of the classroom we'll do experiments," Scibana said.

From working on this wide range of mannequin heads with every cut, color and vibe imaginable to bringing in real clients and working on one another.

They say the talent is clear, are they are eager to see this group complete their 1,800 hours of coursework and training.

"That's my passion to be able to see them grow and excel and potentially open up their own shop or work for something and just really flourish," Scibana said.

"That's what they teach you here--How to kind of persevere and fight for things," Grzelak said.

West Park Baber School is offering FREE haircuts for the entire month of August.

Loyal Burke has said there is such interest in this profession he is looking to potentially open three to five more of these schools in Ohio and maybe even expand nationally.

Enrollment is happening year-round.

