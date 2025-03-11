'You're hurting the kids.' Crooks steal child transport van from Providence House. Fundraising now underway.

OHIO CITY, Ohio — Workers at a crisis nursery in Ohio City say they are feeling frustrated and violated.

As staffers care for children each day at Providence House, crooks continue to vandalize and steal their cars.

Back in August of 2023—we told you all about Beverly Mitchell's car getting stolen right out of their lot in broad daylight.

Non-profit staffer's car stolen from parking lot while inside caring for children at Ohio City crisis nursery

Thanks to community members and your generous donations, Mitchell got her wrecked Hyundai fixed.

"Through your story, there were folks that heard the story—it was a crowdfunding effort. So, it was Providence House people, co-workers, board members and also viewers that supported her," Natalie Leek, Providence House president and CEO said.

However, Leek says crooks have struck again and again.

This time it's personally impacting the children.

Crooks recently stole a child transport van right from the parking lot.

The van is used to get kids to school, doctor's appointments, and other activities.

Providence House officials hope someone will see this story and come forward to help cover the cost of much-needed security upgrades to keep workers and children safe at their West Side location.

Walking the lot of Providence House in Ohio City—and looking at where she used to park, Mitchell still chokes back tears.

"I was upset. I was crying. And it was just, I was violated," Mitchell said.

The Cleveland area grandmother is now eternally grateful after the community and you at home supported her in one of her darkest moments.

"It was like they watched out for me. It was wonderful," Mitchell said.

Her Hyundai Tuscon was stolen while she was inside Providence House caring for children.

The heavily damaged car was eventually recovered but undrivable.

Folks stepped up and raised nearly $8,000 for her through a Go-Fund Me account.

"The fundraising was wonderful. They got my car fixed," Mitchell said.

"Really did a lot of praying on it, and we all supported her and got it done," Kim Cummings, Supervisor on Childcare Floor Providence House said.

Unfortunately, Mitchell says history repeated itself.

Captured on one of their 20 surveillance cameras outside of the facility, crooks scoped out the parking lot and stole one of their child transport vans back on January 13 at 3 a.m.

"The individual clearly got right in the van, they knew what they were doing. They had wandered the entire parking lot. Tried every door in the parking lot," Leek said.

"We use these vans to transport our kids to school, doctors appointments, wherever they need to go so we can care for them," Cummings said.

Then, days later, someone smashed out a window and tried stealing another staffer's Hyundai.

"They weren't able to steal that staffer's car because of anti-theft devices. However, it was heavily damaged," Cummings said.

Leek says Cleveland police spotted someone driving the child transport van a few weeks later and arrested them.

The van was recovered and drivable.

But the inside was another story.

"Absolutely trashed. They went nuts on the inside I'll tell ya. They just destroyed the seats on the inside, ripped out the video and monitor here so kids could watch cartoons," Leek said.

While they're grateful to have the van back, Leek says enough is enough.

The non-profit is now fundraising to get a gate with an updated security camera system to protect vehicles and staffers.

It would cost around $50,000.

"We've now reached that point—we've had constant number of attempted thefts, break-ins, windows smashed, that we now feel it's time. We have to secure the lot," Leek said.

Workers are hopeful someone will answer their call for support for everyone's safety.

They have a strong message to whoever keeps targeting their vehicles.

"It's just such a violation. And it's so hurtful. And you're affecting the staff. But you're also affecting the children," Cummings said.

To support Providence House and donate to security upgrades and a gate on their lot—click here.

