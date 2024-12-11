ZuZu Chocolates moves to new location

The holidays are a time to celebrate with loved ones, but for one Westlake business owner, it's a time to honor her mother's memory.

We first told you about ZuZu Chocolates off Center Ridge Road in 2022.

Westlake chocolate shop owner honors mother through delicacies, donations

RELATED: Westlake chocolate shop owner honors mother through its delicacies and donations

Owner Tamara Mlynowski named the shop after her mother's nickname.

She sells her mother's favorite desserts.

Her mother died this past year after living with Alzheimer's Disease for 15 years.

As a tribute to her mother, she donates part of her sales to the Alzheimer's Association.

She has already donated more than $70,000 since the day they started.

Now, she is moving to a bigger location.

The new shop is almost triple the size of the first brick-and-mortar store with more sweet treats available.

"We have all our custom and handmade chocolates and now we've added gelato coffee espresso. We have a fancy chocolate machine. We can dip fresh chocolate-covered strawberries on the spot for you," said said. "We're gonna start chocolate-making classes for adults and children. So, we're gonna have some fun stuff coming up this new year."

ZuZu Chocolates is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new shop located at 26910 Center Ridge Road from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with free drinks, chocolate and food.