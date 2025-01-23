'We gotta give back,' Parma barber shop owner hosts donation drive for California fire victims

PARMA, Ohio — The deadly wildfires in California continue to cause widespread damage, devastating the community and the areas around it.

Back here at home, a local barber shop owner in Parma is working to help those impacted.

He's working to collect countless donations for residents who lost everything.

Mario Innocenzi, owner of Mario's Barbershop at the Pleasant Valley Shopping Plaza, has started a donation drive for the victims.

He's encouraging folks to drop off new clothing, personal hygiene items, new blankets, unopened baby food, socks, cleaning supplies, first aid supplies, pet food/pet supplies, bath items, toiletries, toys and monetary donations.

Innocenzi says any little bit will make a difference.

"Listen, personal hygiene products are always great for the victims. Socks, hats, toys. We gotta get the word out," Innocenzi said.

His shop is acting as a make-shift collection center for the victims of the California wildfires.

He's able to do it through his non-profit Hands to America.

When Houston was recently devastated by a deadly tornado, Innocenzi filled seven 24-foot box trucks of donations.

"We have so much to give here. It's boots on the ground," Innocenzi said.

His team of volunteers took those items directly to the area of devastation.

Whenever a natural disaster hits, Innocenzi says it's his family, friends, and volunteers' natural instinct to offer support.

"We grew up poor. My mom was a World War II depression baby. My stepfather was a tail gunner in World War II. We grew up with nothing. So I know what it's like," Innocenzi said.

Donations continue to pour in at the shop from folks like Mary Smith of Berea.

She heard a blurb on the radio and showed up with a carload of items.

"We see how these people are suffering. Can you imagine having nothing? And we have so much," Smith said.

Innocenzi aims to fill up three truckloads of items and drive them directly to the Palisades.

He says he even has the backing of star chef Wolfgang Puck to park his trucks at his restaurant once they arrive in town.

But Innocenzi says he needs more support.

"It's 2,400 miles one way. So, we need your help monetarily. And we need your help with donations to get our volunteers there," Innocenzi said.

Innocenzi says it is simply about the power of the people, and he will not stop until his shop is full.

"It's humans. People lost thousands of homes. There's tens of thousands of people without a place to stay. Not to mention the people already on the street lost everything," Innocenzi said.

Smith says it's the least we can do.

"I can't get there. But if someone will take it, yes you wanna do all you can to help," Smith said.

Innocenzi encourages folks to drop off their donations during business hours at the 7526 Broadview Road shop.

The shop is currently closed on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.

They're open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can also call Mario directly or reach out to him on Facebook through his Hands to America page or their website.

Innocenzi's number is 216-520-1977.

He says they cannot go to the area of fire until FEMA gives the all clear, so he still has some time to collect more donations.