'We take care of veterans here': Parma group works to help socialize veterans

Everybody’s made to feel welcome. Tony Kessler made sure of that.

“I expected we’d have a group of 20 or 25 people”, he said.

At last count, the Parma Area Senior Veterans group numbered 138.

The group was formed to help older veterans mix, mingle, and socialize. They meet once a month at the Donna Smallwood Activities Center in Parma, during the day so nobody has to drive at night. If you can’t drive, the group will make someone pick you up.

“We take care of veterans here,” said Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter.

Tony, a veteran himself, put the group together, thinking its time had come. Fellow veterans obviously agree. Each one gets something special out of seeing one another.

Even Tony.

“Just gratification”, he said. “Just to know that I’m doing something that is appreciated. And these guys really appreciate it."