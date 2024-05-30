Wellington earns 'National Main Street' accreditation. Here's what that means.

WELLINGTON, Ohio — The brick architecture, century-old buildings, and long-time businesses in downtown Wellington harken back to a bygone era. But efforts in more recent years have successfully preserved the history and character of the community for future generations.

“We are really ‘small town America.’ But there’s just some hidden gems here,” said Jenny Arntz, the executive director of Main Street Wellington.

Recently, Heritage Ohio designated the town as a National Main Street Community. The distinction requires a town to meet rigorous standards and recognize the work done to preserve historic buildings, foster economic growth, and support public-private partnerships.

“That’s the reason why those organizations were created - to try to hold onto this because it really is the heart of the community,” Arntz told News 5, gesturing to the surrounding downtown.

According to Main Street America, the organization “leads a collaborative movement with partners and grassroots leaders that advances shared prosperity, creates resilient economies, and improves quality of life through place-based economic development and community preservation in downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts across the country.”

Main Street Wellington’s role in the community includes beautification efforts, community events and resources for local businesses. It’s currently hosting a joint exhibit at The Elms assisted living facility near downtown displaying paintings from a local artist. Part of the proceeds from the art sales goes to the Lorain County Office on Aging.

Arntz said there’s been a concerted effort throughout Lorain County to reinvest and support historic main streets and downtowns.

“Some businesses have come and gone and changed,” said Steve Neff. “But it’s basically the same town. It’s a beautiful village here. We have great administration, great business owners, it’s a pleasure to be here.”

Neff was born and raised just outside of town and opened Wellington Music on Herrick Ave. 15 years ago.

“We have a little bit of everything for everybody,” Neff said, pointing out the shop’s plethora of electric and acoustic guitars, spare strings and band instrument rentals.

The music store sits beside a shop labeled “Ohio’s oldest barbershop” and is surrounded by bricks laid a century earlier. The owner said the town’s small businesses offer something special.

“We give them real service. We don’t just put something in a box and ship it out,” Neff said.

Though Neff said the COVID-19 pandemic put a strain on many local small businesses, he believes they’re well-positioned for the future.

In recent years, the town has garnered new attention because of notable figures and events. Neff’s shop was briefly turned into a movie set for Liam Neeson's film “The Marksman.” A Netflix series starring Adam Driver was also shot in town. And former president Donald Trump drew a large crowd to Wellington for a 2021 rally.

As Main Street Wellington supports new entrepreneurs and long-time businesses, it hopes new visitors and residents alike will continue to patronize local brick-and-mortar establishments.

“Without these businesses staying open and thriving, we would become just a vacant wasteland. And then people start tearing buildings down and we lose so much of that history and that character and that charm,” said Arntz.

Both said they’re optimistic about Wellington’s current momentum and the future of the town.

“I think a lot of us have dug our heels in. This is our home and our hometown and we’re going to stay and support, not only our business but the other surrounding businesses here,” Neff said.

Northeast Ohio has at least 8 designated National Main Street Communities. More than a dozen cities and towns in the region are considered Heritage Ohio Main Street and Downtown Communities.