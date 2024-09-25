Watch Now
'We're capable of winning it all': One-on-one with Guardians manager Stephen Vogt ahead of the playoffs

The Cleveland Guardians are primed for a postseason run under the leadership of Stephen Vogt. He spoke exclusively with News 5 sports anchor Carly Mascitti about his first season in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, Ohio — One year after finishing the season below .500 and missing the postseason, the Cleveland Guardians are AL Central champions and a top-2 seed in the AL, securing a bye into the ALDS.

The Guardians are primed for this postseason run under the leadership of manager Stephen Vogt. The first-year skipper spoke exclusively with News 5 sports anchor Carly Mascitti to talk about his first season in Cleveland, the special clubhouse culture, being in the running for AL Manager of the Year and his high expectations for the playoffs.

