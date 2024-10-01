'We're doing it for Adam,' Parma comic book shop re-opens after beloved owner's tragic death

PARMA, Ohio — The Northeast Ohio comic book community is in mourning and working to pick up the pieces.

This comes after a beloved Parma shop owner tragically passed away this summer.

His former staffers and friends are now working each day to preserve his memory, all while re-opening the business and raising awareness around mental health.

North Coast Nostalgia has taken on a slightly new name in the form of North Coast Comics.

The local business has been a safe haven for many others over the years.

Staffers say they will never forget the late owner, Adam Barsa, who touched countless lives in his short time and was a support system to everyone who stepped foot inside the store.

Candace Horne and Ray Young are still trying to process a tremendous loss in their lives, a loss within the greater comic book community.

"It was very important for me to have him here, looking over," Candace Horne, North Coast Comics owner, said.

Entering North Coast Comics on Ridge Road in Parma—they hope customers can go back to the days of feeling like a little kid again and find joy the moment they reach for a comic book or graphic novel.

But Horne and Young admittedly long for the light and laughter of late shop owner and longtime dear friend Barsa.

"He really made everyone feel welcome and happy," Horne said.

"He controlled the room, just by being there," Young said.

After a lengthy and candid battle with anxiety and depression, Barsa tragically ended his life in July at age 50.

"He had been fighting his own battles for awhile and unfortunately he made a decision about these things. He was very public that something was gong on," Horne said.

His loss left a massive void in their hearts and the shop in a brief state of limbo.

But Horne says she knew they had to keep moving forward for the sake of Barsa, his family and the community he helped create.

"That was a huge thing for Adam. Being out and being visible. It's hard enough for myself and for others to have lost a friend. I didn't want them to lose their second home," Horne said.

Through the grief, Horne and Young went from managers and associates to new shop owners.

They re-opened the shop after a roughly two-month-long closure with the help of community donations and support.

"It was definitely hard to start coming back in here after the fact because it felt very sad. I mean this was our connection for so long," Horne said.

They organized and ordered new comics and memorabilia, all while keeping Barsa's personal touch and many of his most prized possessions—like his collection of Wonder Woman figurines, comics and art in-house.

"This was Adam. That's why I think for me—it truly is like keeping him with me," Horne said.

Neighboring business owners like Dane and Melissa Brigadier celebrate their courage and cherish Barsa's memory.

"He literally would do anything for you. The sweetest guy. Very, very nice. Everyone came in here loved him. Just a sweetheart of a guy," Dane Brigadier, Beacon Barber Shop owner, said.

"It was devastating. He just always had a smile. Anytime I saw him—just a big smile. I have goose bumps that they re-opened in his memory," Melissa Brigadier said.

Barsa's loved ones and closest friends hosted a celebration of life and sported matching tie-dye shirts featuring customer art during the NAMI walk a few weeks back.

Horne said Barsa had a deep history at the shop.

He shopped here as a child, worked there at age 12, eventually became a manager and then owned the place.

Horne says the plan was always to take over the store as an owner when it entered year 50.

That came sooner than expected, but she knows it's what Barsa would want.

If you are struggling with mental health, anxiety, or depression and need someone to talk to, call 988.

To support North Coast Comics, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.