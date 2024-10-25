'We're making history,' Medina County set to open first-ever homeless shelter

MEDINA, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio community is working to tackle the issue of homelessness head-on.

They're actively building a brand new, multi-million dollar shelter in Medina County.

It's set to be a safe haven for many and it's historic.

Medina County is gearing up to open its first homeless shelter.

They also expressed immense gratitude after the organization was just awarded a grant to support the project further.

The Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority will receive $600,000 from the Ohio Housing Trust Fund Special Projects Grant Program administered through the Ohio Department of Development.

Jessie Kane sees the struggles and understands the stress of the homeless population in Medina County.

"The number is increasing at a concerning rate. Obviously, times are very tough," Kane said.

She works hand-in-hand with folks each day, trying to find a safe place for them to stay.

"We're getting about 58 calls a month for those experiencing the housing crisis," Kane said.

She says the solution comes from the Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority's brand-new $2 million project called "Next Step Up".

"It's actually Medina County's first ever emergency housing shelter. First ever," Skip Sipos, Executive Director of Medina Metropolitan Housing Authority, said.

The sprawling 7,800-plus square foot shelter, formerly the Housing Authority of Medina County's Administrative Offices, has room for 27 guests.

It's a secure, safe place with a reception/check-in area and multiple amenities.

Independence is at the core.

"If we can get someone out into a safe and stable environment, then that's the next step," Kane said.

The state-of-the-art shelter is tucked back along Walter Road.

It will house men, women, children and pets in private areas.

"We see a lot of the time—someone experiencing homelessness with their pets. They often decline shelter because shelter simply don't take pets," Kane said.

Sipos says while this shelter is a temporary fix—it's aimed at being a haven and home.

The children staying here can utilize the new playground and find comfort in their environment.

"If they can go outside and go down the slide or get out on monkey bars if you will, you can still pet your dog, still have the cat on the lap... That's meaningful," Sipos said.

Officials say the best part of this project is the walkability and access to the recovery services that are needed.

Steps away, you can find Veterans Services, Medina County Job and Family Services and countless employment opportunities.

Case managers will work with clients on their journey toward finding a permanent home and a job.

"We are here to provide opportunity for them to take the next step," Kane said.

Sipos says the project has been a long time coming.

He's grateful the community and lawmakers have overwhelmingly embraced it.

"It helps people take a breath and to focus on what they need to do next," Sipos said.

The new shelter is set to be completed by January 2025.

You can also donate to their cause and find more information here.