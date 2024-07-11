Watch Now
'We're sad, angry, and frustrated': 2 emaciated dogs found dumped on the side of the road in Richland County

'These are some pretty adorable faces attached to some absolutely heartbreaking body conditions'
Posted at 4:23 PM, Jul 11, 2024

Two emaciated dogs were brought into the Richland County Dog Warden's Office Thursday after they were found dumped on the side of the Horning Road by someone driving a black Cadillac.

"These are some pretty adorable faces attached to some absolutely heartbreaking body conditions," the dog warden's office wrote in a post on Facebook.

"We're sad, angry, and frustrated," the post continued. "These are adult dogs, and I'm honestly amazed they are up and walking around, let alone alive."

The dogs are being placed on a diet of cottage cheese, scrambled eggs and puppy food to help them gain weight.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the dogs' owner is asked to call the dog warden's office at 419-774-5892.

