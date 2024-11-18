'We're scared,' Research study shows LGBTQ+ community is concerned about the future, calls for change

KENT, Ohio — The results are officially in, and the LGBTQIA+ community is speaking out.

Residents from across Northeast Ohio just participated in a large-scale study to address their concerns and growing needs.

The comprehensive outlook is new and historic for Ohio.

It was all led by Kent State University's College of Public Health.

Through a collaborative effort—they surveyed LGBTQIA+ plus community members for two years.

Researchers say the study addresses the physical, mental and emotional needs of a group experiencing immense stress and ongoing challenges head-on.

"I think it speaks to the fact that we still aren't feeling recognized, accepted, included in society," Andrew Snyder, Center for Community Solutions Research Fellow and Adjunct Faculty in the College of Public Health at Kent State University, said.

Snyder says that is just one of the many alarming key findings of the Greater Cleveland LGBTQ+ Community Needs Assessment.

More than 2,000 respondents shared their most pressing issues and concerns in the region.

From housing —to healthcare —to education— Snyder says every facet of life was addressed in the study.

Kent State's College of Public Health worked with 120 organizations and non-profits to uncover the findings.

Snyder says those findings are critical for growth, development and overall visibility.

"There was one question that I look at as the most important. We asked people, what is your biggest fear, worry or concern for yourself as a member of this community?"

Snyder and his team received more than 850 open-ended responses.

They combed through each—for weeks.

The need for change and support, he says, was essential and at the core of each response.

"It was to foster a culture of inclusiveness, open-mindedness, empathy, acceptance and respect, not just outside the LGBTQ community, but also internally as a community within ourselves," Snyder said.

Researchers say the sampling is strong and will lay the groundwork for future data collection and analysis.

Around 85% of the members from Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lorain and Lake counties who took the 130-question survey finished it—which painted a true picture of the need.

Some of the key findings included:



55% expressed concern about their safety or acceptance in certain parts of Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain or Geauga counties because of their identity.

32% reported feeling discriminated against at work due to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Nearly a quarter (24%) experienced housing insecurity, and 30% reported past experiences of food insecurity.

5% did not have health insurance coverage, showing a gap in access to essential healthcare.

93% said they had to seek out LGBTQ+ sex education or information on their own.

"We found that many felt a sense of uncertainty, feeling a sense of helpless, hopelessness and unsure of what to do," Jehlani White, Graduate Assistant for Greater Cleveland LGBTQ Community Needs Assessment and Interim Program Director for Colors+ Youth Center, said.

White says the research was stunning.

However, White says it also highlights the opportunities for change and room for growth.

Officials say the priorities moving forward will include— increasing inclusiveness, acceptance, public visibility and offering up better legal protections in and out of the workplace.

White says the work is ongoing and will be a true team effort.

"We have to ask ourselves how can we give them the tools to be able to, you know, share their voice, reach out to senators and advocate for more," White said.

This survey included more than 360 unique data points that researchers will continue to dig through and take into daily action.

The overall goal is to increase protections across the board.

In addition, more surveys will be conducted soon.

Officials are hoping to expand to the Youngstown area and other outlying communities.

Researchers say the work on this initial study took years to construct, dating back to 2020, with the pre-planning and question development process.

For a full look at the results, click here.