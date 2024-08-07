'We’re thankful that we’re safe': No injuries reported in Avon as storms sweep through Northeast Ohio

AVON, Ohio — Cleanup and repairs started across Northeast Ohio Wednesday after severe weather rolled through the region Tuesday evening. In Northeast Lorain County, many are counting themselves fortunate.

“You know what’s funny? All those trees came down - all around - but never touched my grandkids’ swingset,” said Ray Cooney.

He was chopping large branches and fallen trees on his Avon property Wednesday afternoon.

“The sky got flat and blue and black and then the wind just came. It was very windy… came flying through here,” he said of the Tuesday storm. “Yeah it’s a big mess.”

Cooney’s family took shelter in their basement when the winds accelerated. They also helped shelter a stranger who pulled into their driveway during the storm.

“She was scared. She got out of her car, she started running. I just happened to be standing by the door so I opened it up and said, ‘Come on!’ And she came running in,” Cooney said.

Despite the mess throughout the area, no injuries were reported from the severe weather.

“We’re thankful that we’re safe and that everyone we’ve talked to is safe,” said Alissa Gault.

A large tree was sitting on the edge of the family’s Avon house. Gault said there didn’t appear to be damage to the home’s interior, but they were waiting for tree service crews to take a closer look at the condition of the roof.

“I don’t think it damaged anything over there, but it might’ve damaged our roof a little,” said Astoria Gault, 8, pointing out fallen branches and trees around the family’s property.

Wednesday, crews were also cleaning up a wind damaged roof at the nearby Avon Place Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. Staff said no one was injured, and they were working to restore the facility back to normal.

Avon Place issued the following statement to News 5:

“Our roof sustained damage last evening as a result of the severe storms. We are grateful that our residents and staff were not injured. Repair efforts are already underway, and we look forward to completing them as soon as possible.”

In Avon Lake, a large tree pierced the roof of a home on Lakewood Dr. Neighbors told News 5 the homeowner wasn’t there when the storm damaged the house.

News 5 A home in Avon Lake damaged by a fallen tree.

“We were all worried about her being there because she works from home. She owns her own grooming business,” said neighbor Ashley Yanoscik.

The storm also snapped a utility pole between the damaged home and Yanoscik’s house, toppling a transforming and ripping out power lines.

When the neighbor returned home, Yanoscik said she and other neighbors helped cut away the foliage and rescue several dogs, birds, exotic fish and coral from the home.

“We were able to get a lot of stuff out. We can’t bring the tanks out because they were filled,” she said. “The tree is completely in the sunroom-dining room area and the living room.”

Many in Avon and Avon Lake are anticipating a lengthy cleanup process, and most were still without power Wednesday evening. But some were quick to acknowledge the generosity of their neighbors and total strangers.

“Everybody is like, ‘Hey if you need a fridge I have power. If you need to put medicine in… can I buy you dinner? Our community is top notch,” Yanoscik said.