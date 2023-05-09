West Geauga High School student who planned mass shooting pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

The 18-year-old West Geauga High School Student who planned to kill his fellow classmates on April 3 pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity during a hearing today in the West Geauga County Common Pleas Court.

Brandon M. Morrissette is charged with attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony; illegal possession of a deadly weapon in a school, a fifth-degree felony and inducing panic, a first-degree misdemeanor, according to court records.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges by reason of insanity.

During his arraignment last month, Morrissette, "admitted he was going to go to the school library and open fire on students there," court records state. "He chose that location because that was where the greatest number of students would be at the time."

Prosecuting attorney James R. Flaiz wrote in filed the same motion today to continue to hold Morrissette behind bars without bail that if it weren't for school officials and police, the student would have "carried out his crime to its conclusion."

Flaiz asked the court in the motion to deny bail, stating Morrissette poses a threat to others "as he has demonstrated the ability to gain access to firearms and ammunition and has the desire to commit murder."

The prosecutor explained in the motion that no bond conditions could guarantee the public's safety.

"His actions already demonstrate a willingness to violate the law, and no-contact orders, GPS monitors or house arrest could be easily violated by him," Flaiz wrote. Authorities would only learn later if he left his home, providing him with the chance to commit a mass shooting somewhere else, he said.

Mass shooting thwarted

Morrissette was arrested on April 3 after another student notified the school's resource officer that he found a bullet in the boys' restroom. The resource officer and school officials combed through video surveillance showing nearly two dozen people had entered the bathroom before the bullet was found. Each student seen on camera was removed from their classroom and interviewed.

At around 9 a.m., Morrissette was interviewed, and a 9mm handgun with three loaded magazines was found in his backpack. He was also armed with a knife. Police arrested him immediately.

