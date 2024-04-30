Westlake Police look for Good Samaritan

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Westlake Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a good Samaritan and the man who police said tried to rob an elderly woman.

According to police, at about 11:00 Saturday morning, an 85-year-old woman went to Drug Mart in Westlake to pick up a prescription. The woman told police as she was getting out of her car, a man knocked her to the ground and tried to rob her.

The woman said that’s when a man ran over and punched the would-be robber in the face. The suspected assailant took off.

Police said the good Samaritan walked the woman into the store but then left.

“We’re trying to gather video for one thing and we’re trying to identify anybody who say anything including the guy who helped save this lady. You know she is an elderly lady 85-years-old in a parking lot we’d like to say thanks first of all and secondly, we’d like to get a good description of the assailant if we can,” said Captain Jerry Vogel, Westlake Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westlake Police Department at 440-871-3311.