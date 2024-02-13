Watch Now
Westlake Police warn residents about purse thefts in local stores

Posted at 11:26 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 11:26:19-05

The Westlake Police Department wants residents to be more aware of their surroundings as the city has had an increase in distraction thefts.

According to the department, there have been four instances in DSW Shoes and Trader Joe's where a wallet was stolen out of an open purse.

Police advise anyone carrying a bag or purse to keep it secure, zipped up and in sight at all times.

Shoppers should also be aware of who is around them, as wallet snatchers can work fast.

This advice, Westlake Police said, should be used wherever you are as these things can happen to you in any city.

