What goes around, comes around: Boomerang competition to take place in Lorain Saturday

If you love something, set it free. If it comes back to you, it might be a boomerang.

Some of the best boomerang athletes in the country are in town this weekend, and national champions will be crowned at the Lorain County Community College.

Logan Broadbent will have a bit of a home-field advantage; he lives on the West side, and he’s one of the best throwers in the world.

“I’ve been throwing since almost before I could walk,” he said. “My dad was a boomerang thrower for years and years, and he got me into it.”

You may have seen Logan practicing at Edgewater Park; he enjoys meeting people and showing them how to throw.

“I love teaching people how to throw when I’m up here,” Logan said. “You’ve got dogs chasing my boomerangs around all the time, but I teach a lot of kids, and I give away boomerangs all the time, and we have a lot of fun.”

“Fun” is the theme here, and what goes around comes around.

The official competition starts Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Lorain County Community College. Logan will be among the athletes competing in the national championship events. You can cheer them on and hope for many happy returns.

For more information, check out the United States Boomerang Association website here.