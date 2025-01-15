What if mono wasn't in the picture: Local pediatrician's office part of clinical trial

It is the time of year when a lot of illnesses are spreading, and a local pediatrician is working to prevent some of them.

Senders Pediatrics in South Euclid is beginning the Eclipse Trial, a clinical study for a vaccine to protect against the Epstein-Barr virus and infectious mononucleosis.

Epstein-Barr is the most common cause of mono, Dr. Shelly Senders with Senders Pediatrics said, a highly contagious infection predominately among teens and young adults.

For most people, mono isn’t serious, but symptoms can be severe and long-lasting.

Senders tells me the goal of the vaccine isn't to prevent people from getting what for most is a mild infection, but rather, to prevent other diseases and inflammatory conditions it plays a role in.

"The more important issue is that it is associated with multiple sclerosis and Hodgkin's disease," said Senders. "So, people who have had the mono manifestations of Epstein-Barr virus are more likely to have those kinds of conditions down the road."

It is a similar goal with trials his office is also part of to prevent RSV, one of the leading causes of respiratory illness right now among children, and asthma later in life, he said.

The mono study is enrolling now. Senders said there is compensation for participation. Click here for more information.