What's being done after Cleveland ranks No. 1 in 'Most Stressed Cities in America'?

CLEVELAND — At Khnemu Foundation Lighthouse Center in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood, Christin Farmer invited guests to decompress Thursday evening as they prepare to tackle Cleveland’s stress crisis through healing.

“The external chaos that we see in our society is just the reflection of the internal chaos that we feel inside,” said Farmer, who is a faith healer and metaphysical teacher.

Growing up in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood, Farmer said she’s not surprised that WalletHub’s latest report reveals Cleveland is the most stressed city in America; so now, Farmer said she’s on a mission to heal her community.

“What I’m always aiming to do is empower people, to uplift people so that they understand and know that they actually do have their lives in their hands,” said Farmer.

While leading a group discussion on Thursday, money, fear of failure, grief, and family are some of the stressors Farmer found are impacting people’s lives.

“Everything for the most part that we’ve seen is getting progressively worse,” said Farmer.

Teaching Cleveland Executive Director Greg Deegan, who works for an organization that engages people in transformative, place-based education and experiences, said social determinants of health like poverty, especially child poverty, crime and elevated blood lead levels can also lead to fewer healthy life opportunities.

“A lot of history of redlining and other policies that have left people out of wealth-building opportunities,” said Deegan.

But Deegan and Farmer said they’re hopeful things will change.

“When those who have many more opportunities, work with those who are struggling to find and to create opportunities, then we're going to be in a better place,” said Deegan.

The community is encouraged to join the center’s weekly Healed! Cleveland’s discussions at the Khnemu Foundation Lighthouse Center on 966 East 105th St.

“There is a way out. There is a solution to this,” said Farmer.

You can call or text 216-200-8647 and send an email to healedcleveland@gmail.com.