Where have the Avon Lake eagles, Stars and Stripes, gone?

A new pair of eagles have taken over the Avon Lake nest used by the eagles Stars and Stripes for the last decade. But where have Stars and Stripes gone?

We've watched Stars and Stripes and their family grow for years, but a new pair of bald eagles has moved into their nest outside Redwood Elementary School.

According to a Facebook post in a private group, eagle watchers say it's been about two weeks since the original pair was spotted there. Then, last week, a different eagle started staying in the nest overnight.

It's not clear what happened to Stars and Stripes. They may have tried to defend their home but gave it up for some reason.

Experts tell us that with the increase in the bald eagle population, we could be seeing more of this.

"Now we got eagles nest popping up all over. So there are more and more territorial battles and more and more nest take overs, and we are going to be seeing more of it in the future," said Annette Piechowski with the Medina Raptors Center.

There's a chance one of the new eagles is one of the 24 offspring the pair had over the years. There's also a chance Stars and Stripes will build another nest in the area.

You can watch a 24-hour livestream of the nest below: