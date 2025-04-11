Watch Now
Where heroes live on cardboard: Vintage Sports Show returns to Strongsville

Collectors, get ready: a treasure trove of nostalgia, rare finds, and sports history is coming to Strongsville.
The Strongsville Sports Collectors Convention is the nation's longest-running sports card and memorabilia show. Dealers and auction houses will be there to offer appraisals for items.

Collectors will also have the chance to get an autograph from some Cleveland sports legends. If you're a first-time collector attending the convention for the first time, here's some advice

"The first requirement is love the stuff, or understand the history of your favorite teams and your favorite players, and look at the stuff, see pricing, get a sense for it, look up the values of these things," said Barry Marmer, director of marketing at Strongsville Sports Collectors Convention.

The show runs from Friday through Sunday at the Brunswick Arena.

for more information on tickets.

