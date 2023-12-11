Watch Now
'Who Let the Plows Out' and 'Fast and Flurrious' among Name-a-Snowplow winners

Posted at 10:18 AM, Dec 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-11 10:18:55-05

For the third year in a row, ODOT hosted a Name-a-Snowplow contest and the public voted for the top eight names.

Here are the winners:

  • Don’t Flurry Be Happy, Denise H.
  • Blades of Flurry, Cameryn W.
  • We’re Off To See The Blizzard, Philip M.
  • Hang On Scoopy, Steven B.
  • Scoop! There It Is, Anette S.
  • Who Let The Plows Out, Christie W.
  • I’ve Got Friends In Snow Places, Jacqueline F.
  • Fast and Flurrious, David K.

More than 3,600 names were submitted and 8,100 votes were cast.
The Ohio Turnpike has eight maintenance buildings and each site will receive one of the plow names above.

“We thank everyone who participated in this year’s Name-a-Snowplow contest,” said Ferzan Ahmed, executive director of the turnpike commission in Berea, Ohio. “The Name-a-Snow contest serves as a reminder that roadway safety needs to be top-of-mind during the winter driving season.”

