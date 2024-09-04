Watch Now
Why reading is critical for third-grade students and how you can support them

katie and 3rd graders.PNG
Mike Harris
News 5 anchor Katie Ussin meets some 3rd grader readers at Stephanie Tubbs Jones School
katie and 3rd graders.PNG
Posted

CLEVELAND — It’s an exciting day at News 5. We’re asking you to join us in donating to our childhood literacy campaign, “If You Give a Child a Book.”

We partner with two Title I schools, and your donations will allow the students to pick five free books during two Scholastic Book Fairs.

That includes Stephanie Tubbs Jones School, where I met some students excited about reading.

I popped into Mrs. Parker’s third-grade class to watch as they worked on their reading comprehension skills. She told me that in kindergarten, kids learn to read. In third grade, they’re reading to learn.

“That’s what we’re working on, the comprehension. We’re working on fluency. I was working with a group on vocabulary and just understanding what words mean,” she said.

Parker told me, as a lifelong third-grade teacher, she’s incredibly passionate about the importance of reading. She’s seen it firsthand, and she knows it’s the key to future academic and personal success.

“Thank you to all the viewers for the past couple of years that have donated and brought in that opportunity for these kids to build their classroom library,” she said.

You can donate to our “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign by texting WEWS to 50155.

You can also click here to donate through our website.

If you donate today, Sept. 4, the Scripps Howard Fund will match your donation.

