Why your commute on 176 will be a mess for the rest of the year

CLEVELAND — Get ready to take a new route for nearly the rest of the year if you drive on State Route 176 between Steel Yard Drive and Interstate 71, as the ramp is closing until November.

Crews will be replacing the deck on the bridge. Deck replacement is expected to end by November, but the construction project is slated to run through May 2026.

State Route 176 north between Steel Yard Road and Interstate 71 will have various lane restrictions and traffic shifts from Monday, March 31, through November.

State Route 176 north ramp to Steel Yard Road, West 14th Street and Interstate 71 south will be closed on Monday, March 31, for bridge deck replacement through early November 2025.

The detour for Steelyard Road will be Spring Road to Jennings Road to Steelyard Drive.

The detour for West 14th Street will be Denison Avenue to West 25th Street to Interstate 71 north.

The detour for Metro Health will be Denison Avenue to West 25th Street to Scranton Avenue.

The detour for Interstate 71 southbound will be Interstate 90 east to Interstate 490 east to Interstate 90 west to West 44th Street / West 41st Street to Interstate 90 east to Interstate 71 south.

In the statehouse, a bipartisan group of Ohio lawmakers is trying to prevent construction worker deaths and injuries by increasing penalties for driving recklessly in work zones.

Lawmakers want to increase fines in construction zones after 34 ODOT workers struck so far this year

