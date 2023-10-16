Wild Winter Lights will return to Cleveland Zoo

The Wild Winter Lights will be returning to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo for the fifth consecutive year.

The zoo will transform into a winter wonderland with more than one million lights on display.

The fun begins on Nov. 14.

Guests can either drive through the zoo or walk around.

“We’re so grateful for the support of our community partners in helping to bring back Wild Winter Lights for its fifth year,” said Kelly Manderfield, Cleveland Metroparks Chief Marketing Officer. “This year’s event offers a memorable holiday experience for everyone with over 1.5 million lights, two musical light shows, and a new surprise for the little ones that we’ll be revealing in the coming weeks.”

The event runs from Nov. 14 until Dec. 30 from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $19 for members and $22 for nonmembers.

A four-pack is $60 for members and $70 for non-members.

Children under 2 are admitted for free.

Tickets for the drive-through experience must be purchased in advance and are $45 per car for Zoo members and $55 per car for non-members.

